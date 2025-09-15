ContestsEvents
Read Together with Ms. Jessica: “I Am A Genius” by Sunny Anderson-Brown

Hi Little Nosey Neighbors! It's time for another episode of "Read Together with Ms. Jessica". This month’s book is extra special because it comes from my friend and educator, Sunny Anderson-Brown. Her new book, I Am a Genius, is filled with powerful affirmations written just for kids.

Now, some of you may be wondering, what are affirmations? Affirmations are positive words or phrases that we say out loud to remind ourselves of who we are and what we can do. For example, saying “I am smart,” or “I can do hard things,” helps kids (and adults) build confidence and a strong mindset.

We also want to give a big thank you to professional boxer Lavonte Early for providing the introduction for this month’s video. His support shows kids that champions in every field know the power of reading.

Did you know that children who read just 20 minutes a day are exposed to nearly 2 million words a year? Daily reading improves vocabulary, strengthens comprehension, and even boosts test scores. That’s why I encourage parents to set aside time each day to read with their children.

I created this series so kids can enjoy fun and interesting books whenever and wherever. Just pull up a video, and the reading adventure begins! Be sure to check out the other books we’ve shared in the Read Together with Ms. Jessica series below. Together, we can raise confident and curious readers!

Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
