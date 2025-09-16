Cardi B & Kulture Shut Down NYFW in Matching Outfits

Cardi B made headlines once again at New York Fashion Week, but this time she shared the spotlight with her daughter, Kulture Kiari. The adorable duo turned heads at the Alexander Wang fashion show, arriving in coordinating looks. Cardi stunned in an oversized animal-print fur jacket, paired with fishnet stockings and lace-up boots, while Kulture impressed the crowd with a chic fur skirt, black top, and matching moto boots. At just eight years old, Kulture already knows how to work the cameras, confidently striking poses beside her superstar mom.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Cardi B and Kulture Kiari Cephus attend the Alexander Wang show during September 2025 New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Born in 2018 to Cardi B and rapper Offset, Kulture has been in the public eye since day one. From viral toddler moments to making appearances at major events, she continues to grow into her own spotlight while still being a part of Cardi’s expanding empire.

The timing couldn’t be better, as Cardi gears up to release her highly anticipated sophomore album, Am I The Drama?. She recently hopped on Instagram Live to encourage fans to support the project, only to be hilariously interrupted by Kulture, who jokingly told viewers not to buy it. The playful moment quickly went viral.

Check out pictures of Cardi B and Kulture below. Don't forget to check out Cardi's sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, Friday, September 19th.

BTW, Cardi B and Door Dash are teaming up for something special. Click HERE to get the details.