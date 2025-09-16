Gatorade & Stranger Things Team Up To Bring A Fan Favorite Back

Gatorade is giving all my Nosey Neighbors a major dose of nostalgia this fall with the return of Citrus Cooler. This fan favorite was first introduced in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Loved for its tangy, tangerine like taste, Citrus Cooler has long been one of the most requested throwback flavors in Gatorade history. Over the years, the brand has revived popular flavors like Fierce Grape, Lemon Ice, and Riptide Rush, but Citrus Cooler has always held a special place in fans’ hearts. Now, thanks to a collaboration with Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, the classic is back.

Netflix

The limited-edition release will feature two varieties: the traditional Citrus Cooler and a mysterious “Upside Down” version, which comes in a darker shade and is rumored to have a slightly different flavor profile, officially listed as Black Citrus Cooler. Both will feature 1980s-inspired packaging that nods to Gatorade’s original glass bottles and retro logo.

The timing couldn’t be better. The return of Gatorade Citrus Cooler coincides with the highly anticipated final season of Stranger Things. Since its debut in 2016, the sci-fi drama has become one of Netflix’s most popular and influential series, inspiring everything from Halloween costumes to viral TikTok moments.

And it looks like Gatorade isn’t the only one getting in on the action. Several other popular brands are rolling out Stranger Things-themed products this season. Chips Ahoy! is dropping limited edition cookie packaging, while Kellogg’s is reviving breakfast nostalgia with cereal boxes straight out of Hawkins, Indiana. Eggo, which has been a fan-favorite tie-in since Season 1 thanks to Eleven’s obsession with the waffles, is re-releasing themed boxes that nod to the series. And to top it all off, Doritos is jumping into the mix with snack bags inspired by the Upside Down.