Playboi Carti Previews New Songs at Birthday Bash, Fuels Hype for ‘BABY BOI’ Album

Playboi Carti celebrated his 29th birthday in Brooklyn on Sept. 13 with a party titled BABY BOI 29, where he previewed two unreleased songs, “Wicked” and “Killers.” The tracks quickly went viral online after clips were shared by photographer Kish, fueling speculation about their inclusion on Carti's upcoming album, BABY BOI. The audience reacted positively to the presentation, flooding the internet with their reactions and stating that they hoped the songs would be available on streaming services.

According to people who work in the industry and Carti's girlfriend, BABY BOI is finished and ready for release, but fans were still wary that the rapper would hold off, as he has done before. Carti has been teasing the album since March, positioning it as the highly anticipated follow-up to his previous project, MUSIC. No official release date has been announced, but sources close to Carti claimed the album was complete.

Adding to the hype, an event at 99 Scott Studio ran from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., with speculation that it acted as a mini listening session for BABY BOI. Fans have been eager for updates, especially after Carti's long-standing pattern of acknowledging leaks and snippets while holding back official releases. Social media buzz surrounding “Wicked" and "Killers” has only intensified expectations for both the album and Carti's upcoming tour.

Carti is preparing for his Antagonist Tour, which kicks off on Oct. 3 and marks his first headlining run since 2021. The tour will feature Opium signees Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely, spanning 28 dates and concluding on Dec. 1. It will also support MUSIC and its expanded version, following Carti's recent performances with The Weeknd.

“New music. He got over 50, 60 songs done,” he said. “Completed to his liking? I couldn't say. But they're done. If I was still in that mixtape era, we'd have Baby Boi one through nine. Fifteen years ago, we were so heartfelt on them exclusives. We couldn't even sleep until we put it out before everybody.”