The Weeknd’s Trilogy: Beyond the Hits, Into the Hidden Gems

Back in 2012, The Weeknd gave the world Trilogy—a three-part collection of his first mixtapes wrapped in moody shadows, neon haze, and heartbreak-soaked beats. While the big singles like “Wicked Games” grabbed radio play, fans quickly learned that the real magic of Trilogy lives in its hidden gems. These are the songs that never hit the Top 40 but still have listeners whispering “this is the one” more than a decade later.

If Trilogy was a glittering, dimly lit nightclub, the hidden tracks are the side rooms where only the true fans hang out. Let’s step inside.

“The Morning”: The Calm After the Chaos

Early in House of Balloons, one track stands out like sunrise after an all-night party. “The Morning” is smoother, slower, almost gentle compared to the chaos that surrounds it. Fans latched on to the song’s hazy storytelling and soft but addictive hook.

“The Morning” became a fan favorite not because it was flashy, but because it felt like a secret moment of clarity tucked into the madness.

“Gone”: The Endless Echo

Clocking in at over eight minutes, “Gone” is not your standard pop song—it’s an emotional rollercoaster that feels like it stretches forever. The track begins soft and hypnotic, then suddenly shifts into a storm of distorted vocals, almost like The Weeknd is unraveling in real time.

Listeners have described it as one of the rawest tracks in the trilogy. It’s long, it’s messy, and that’s exactly why it has become a fan obsession.

“Loft Music”: A Cult Classic

Imagine walking into an afterparty where the lights are low, the speakers are buzzing, and someone plays a track that makes everyone stop mid-sentence. That’s “Loft Music.”

Sampling Beach House’s “Gila,” this song was never meant to be a mainstream hit—but it became one of the trilogy’s underground anthems. Fans consider it essential Weeknd: dreamy, dangerous, and impossible to forget once you’ve heard it.

“The Zone” (feat. Drake): A Collaboration That Feels Like a Confession

Long before they were world-conquering superstars, The Weeknd and Drake teamed up for “The Zone.” The song isn’t just a duet—it feels like two friends confessing their flaws over a haunting beat.

Fans loved how The Weeknd’s moody falsetto blended with Drake’s verse, creating a track that felt more like a late-night conversation than a typical feature. To this day, “The Zone” is still whispered about as one of their most powerful collaborations.

“House of Balloons / Glass Table Girls”: The Start of It All

The title track from the first mixtape is both a party anthem and a descent into darkness. It kicks off with a pulsating beat, then flips into something more ominous halfway through—almost like two songs stitched into one.

For longtime fans, this track is the spark that lit The Weeknd’s entire career. It’s both chaotic and calculated, showing the blueprint of the artist he would become.

While mainstream listeners might know The Weeknd from his shiny pop hits like “Blinding Lights” or “Can’t Feel My Face,” the fans who were there from the beginning still treasure the raw, experimental corners of Trilogy.

These hidden gems are the reason people fell in love with his music in the first place. They weren’t designed for radio—they were designed to pull you into another world.