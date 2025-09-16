This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: September 16
Sept. 16 is one of the most memorable days in hip-hop and R&B history. This could be because it's Metro Boomin's birthday. The American record producer has worked with many prominent rappers, including Travis Scott, Future, Drake, and Young Thug. Aaliyah, who's popularly known as the "Princess of R&B," dropped "The One I Gave My Heart To" on this day in 1997. The track was from her second studio album, One in a Million. It peaked at No. 8 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and No. 9 on the US Billboard Hot 100.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Several hip-hop and R&B artists took their music careers to new heights on this day with the release of these albums:
- 1997: Usher released My Way, his second studio album, in North America. The collection comprised hit singles, such as "Nice & Slow," which topped the US Billboard Hot 100, and "You Make Me Wanna…" that reached No. 2 on the same chart. The album entered the US Billboard 200 chart at No. 15 and climbed to No. 4. It topped the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, where it stayed for three weeks.
- 1997: Busta Rhymes released When Disaster Strikes…, his sophomore album. It entered the US Billboard 200 chart at No. 3 and sold over 160,000 copies in the first week. The album also topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2014: Chris Brown, who's known for blending hip-hop and R&B elements in his music, dropped X, his sixth studio album. It attained international success, debuting at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200. However, the album was Brown's first to miss the top spot on the chart since Graffiti in 2009, which debuted at No. 7.
Cultural Milestones
These moments from Sept. 16 have significantly impacted hip-hop and R&B culture:
- 1979: The Sugarhill Gang released "Rapper's Delight," the first hip-hop track to win a spot on the Billboard Top 40. This was a big deal for the hip-hop community because it signified the genre's recognition, paving the way for its mainstream success.
- 2023: 50 Cent delivered an exceptional performance in Chicago while on The Final Lap Tour, which celebrated the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'. The global tour saw the American rapper perform in countries across Europe, North America, Asia, and Oceania.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Sept. 16 has witnessed some setbacks and changes in the hip-hop and R&B industry:
- 2016: Trisco Pearson, a member of the American R&B group Force MDs, died from cancer. The band was incredibly popular in the 1980s, especially after it signed with Tommy Boy Records and released its debut album Love Letters."
- 2024: Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in Manhattan on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, fraud, and other crimes. As of writing, he is still in custody.
These events from Sept. 16 leave no doubt that this day is special for many hip-hop and R&B lovers.