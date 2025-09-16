This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: September 16

Sept. 16 is one of the most memorable days in hip-hop and R&B history. This could be because it's Metro Boomin's birthday. The American record producer has worked with many prominent rappers, including Travis Scott, Future, Drake, and Young Thug. Aaliyah, who's popularly known as the "Princess of R&B," dropped "The One I Gave My Heart To" on this day in 1997. The track was from her second studio album, One in a Million. It peaked at No. 8 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and No. 9 on the US Billboard Hot 100.