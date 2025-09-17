Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Car Thief Arrested

They got him! Atlanta police have arrested a man accused of stealing confidential plans tied to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour.

Kelvin Evans, 40, was taken into custody after authorities say he swiped four black bags from a Jeep Wagoneer parked in a downtown Atlanta garage. The vehicle had been rented by Beyoncé’s choreographer, Christopher Grant, just two days before the tour kicked off in the city.

The stolen items, valued at $2,000, weren’t just any personal belongings. Inside were unreleased music files, set lists, and detailed footage plans for the tour, all of which could have compromised the secrecy and execution of one of the most talked about shows of the year.

Despite the robbery, Beyoncé’s Atlanta shows went on without a hitch. Fans packed out Mercedes-Benz Stadium for back-to-back nights of high-energy performances, dazzling visuals, and signature Beyoncé showmanship.