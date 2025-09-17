Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Car Thief Arrested
They got him! Atlanta police have arrested a man accused of stealing confidential plans tied to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour. Kelvin Evans, 40, was taken into custody after authorities say…
Kelvin Evans, 40, was taken into custody after authorities say he swiped four black bags from a Jeep Wagoneer parked in a downtown Atlanta garage. The vehicle had been rented by Beyoncé’s choreographer, Christopher Grant, just two days before the tour kicked off in the city.
The stolen items, valued at $2,000, weren’t just any personal belongings. Inside were unreleased music files, set lists, and detailed footage plans for the tour, all of which could have compromised the secrecy and execution of one of the most talked about shows of the year.
Despite the robbery, Beyoncé’s Atlanta shows went on without a hitch. Fans packed out Mercedes-Benz Stadium for back-to-back nights of high-energy performances, dazzling visuals, and signature Beyoncé showmanship.
The Cowboy Carter Tour hasn’t just wowed audiences, it made history. Beyoncé became the first Black woman to headline a stadium country tour and she shattered multiple records in the process. The tour grossed millions in its first weeks. In several cities, including Atlanta, Beyoncé broke venue records for single night ticket sales and attendance.