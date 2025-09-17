Cardi B is Pregnant!

Looks like the rumors were true! Cardi B confirmed she is indeed pregnant with her first child with Stephon Diggs.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: (L-R) NFL Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sits court-side during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Cardi made the announcement during a CBS Mornings interview with Gayle King. Despite the physical and emotional demands of pregnancy, Cardi isn’t slowing down. She’s still promoting her upcoming album Am I the Drama?, set to drop this Friday, September 19, 2025. Cardi admitted she’s “in a good space,” feeling both “very strong, very powerful” that she’s “doing all this work while creating a baby.”

When asked about her boyfriend, Cardi said, “Me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other. We’re like in the same space in our careers. I feel like we’re really great and one of the best at what we do.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: NFL Player Stefon Diggs (R) and rapper Cardi B (L) celebrate after Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Cardi shared that her due date is expected in February, and she seems to be embracing this next chapter with gratitude and strength. Once the interview aired, fans and fellow celebrities were quick to react. Social media lit up with congratulations messages and memes.