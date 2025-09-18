Enjoy National Cheeseburger Day with These Deals
Today, September 18th, is National Cheeseburger Day! Whether you’re all about American, cheddar, or Swiss this day is made for cheeseburger lovers.
Looking for the best cheeseburger deals in Charlotte and nationally to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day? I have put together a list of specials at your favorite burger joints. Here are some offers you don’t want to miss:
- Applebee’s, Classic Burger, Classic Cheeseburger or Classic Bacon Cheeseburger with fries for $8.99, Valid Sept 18 at participating Charlotte Applebee’s locations. Dine-in, online, or via app.
- Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, Double Classic Smash Burger + side for $10, Charlotte locations, dine-in or online on Sept 18.
- Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay, $10 Meal Deal: Palace Classic Burger + fries (or sweet potato fries) + small fountain soda, Mention “National Cheeseburger Day” in house. Fairview Road location. Valid through end of September.
- Burger 21, “$4 Cheesys” for Patty Perks loyalty members, Charlotte branch (Ballantyne Village Way), via Patty Perks app on Sept 18.
- Burger King, Free Bacon Cheeseburger with any $1 purchase for Royal Rewards members, Charlotte-area BKs, app-based offer Sept 18.
- Dairy Queen, Free Double Original Cheeseburger Stackburger with any $1+ online/app order (for DQ Rewards members), Sept 15-19. Valid in Charlotte with participating locations.
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Free Original Double Steakburger with $10 purchase (Rewards members), Participating Charlotte outlets. Sept 18-21.
- McDonald’s, Double Cheeseburgers for 50¢ via the McDonald’s app. One per customer, participating locations only.
- Red Robin, Big Yummm Burger Deal: Red’s Double Tavern Burger + bottomless side + bottomless beverage, starting at $9.99, Charlotte-area Red Robin locations.
- Smashburger, Any single burger for $4.99 on Sept 18. Use code BURGERDAY25 online or mention in-store., Charlotte participating Smashburger locations.
- Sonic Drive-In, Jr. Deluxe Cheeseburger for $1.99, plus BOGO Double Sonic Smasher via app.
- Twin Peaks Restaurant, Cheeseburger + fries + 22 oz draft for $12 (or with soda/tea for $10), Concord location at Concord Mills Blvd. On Sept 18.
Deals vary by location and may require participating apps or membership in rewards programs, so check your local store’s offer. Make sure to confirm whether dine-in, take-out, or delivery is included.
If cheeseburgers aren’t your thing, don’t worry! National Hamburger Day is typically observed on May 28. But if you do love a big ol, obey gooey cheeseburger, now is the time to snag a deal. Where is your favorite place to get a burger?