Jay-Z’s Times Square Casino Dream Hits a Dead End

It turns out even Jay-Z can’t always get what he wants. The rap legend and business mogul’s plan to turn Times Square into a hotspot for gambling, luxury hotels and restaurants has just been shut down.

On Wednesday, the Community Advisory Committee reportedly voted four to two against Roc Nation and its partners, SL Green and Caesars, ending hopes for their flashy casino proposal in the heart of Manhattan. Without the board’s approval, the bid is basically out of the running for one of the three available New York City casino licenses.

A Harsh Reaction

The rejection didn’t go over quietly. SL Green CEO Marc Holliday blasted the committee for its decision. “Despicable display of cowardice, lack of leadership, lack of consideration for all the people who would benefit from this proposal,” he told the members after their vote, according to a video shared online.

What the Casino Would Have Been

The plan was bold. Roc Nation wanted to turn 1515 Broadway into a full casino destination, complete with hotels, restaurants and shops. That building is no small spot—it’s home to the Minskoff Theatre, where The Lion King plays, as well as Viacom’s offices.

To sweeten the deal, the group promised $15 million upfront for community investment, plus 0.5 percent of casino profits, which they estimated could reach $250 million in local funding.

Jay-Z himself backed the idea passionately. “New York City is the entertainment capital of the world, so the idea of a world-class casino here makes perfect sense,” he said in an interview last week. “I’ve always looked at opportunities that can shift culture while uplifting communities, and Caesars Palace Times Square is exactly that.”

Broadway Pushes Back

But not everyone thought a casino belonged next to Broadway’s bright lights. Theater leaders rallied hard against the idea, worried that gambling would overshadow the magic of live performance.

Jason Laks, President of The Broadway League, explained the opposition clearly. “This was a vote to protect the magic of Broadway for the one hundred thousand New Yorkers who depend on it for their livelihoods, and for the tens of millions who come from around the world to experience it,” he said, per Deadline. “A casino can go anywhere, but Broadway only lives here.”