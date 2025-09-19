ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Cheerleader Friday: Ballantyne Ridge High School

Every Friday, The Maddhouse brings the energy with Cheerleader Friday. This segment has quickly become fan-favorite that highlights the incredible talent and spirit of local cheerleading squads. From elementary and…

Ms. Jessica
Cheerleader Friday - Ballantyne Ridge High School

Cheerleader Friday – Ballantyne Ridge High School

Every Friday, The Maddhouse brings the energy with Cheerleader Friday. This segment has quickly become fan-favorite that highlights the incredible talent and spirit of local cheerleading squads. From elementary and middle schools to high schools and community groups, squads across the city bring their best chants and cheers live on the air. It’s the perfect way to kick off the weekend and showcase the pride, teamwork, and school spirit that makes our community so special.

This week, we’re excited to feature the Ballantyne Ridge High School Cheerleaders! Check out the video of their live performance.

Cheerleader Friday - Ballantyne Ridge High School

Cheerleader Friday goes down every Friday at 6:30am.

Cheerleader Friday - Ballantyne Ridge High School
Cheerleader Friday - Ballantyne Ridge High School
Cheerleader Friday - Ballantyne Ridge High School
Cheerleader Friday - Ballantyne Ridge High School
Cheerleader Friday - Ballantyne Ridge High School
Cheerleader Friday - Ballantyne Ridge High School
Cheerleader Friday - Ballantyne Ridge High School
Cheerleader Friday - Ballantyne Ridge High School
Cheerleader Friday - Ballantyne Ridge High School
Cheerleader Friday - Ballantyne Ridge High School
Cheerleader Friday - Ballantyne Ridge High School
Cheerleader FridayMs. JessicaThe Girl Next Door
Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
Related Stories
Enjoy National Cheeseburger Day with These Deals
LocalEnjoy National Cheeseburger Day with These DealsMs. Jessica
Bottles of Gatorade sit on shelves
Power 98Gatorade & Stranger Things Team Up To Bring A Fan Favorite BackMs. Jessica
Read Together with Ms. Jessica
LocalRead Together with Ms. Jessica: “I Am A Genius” by Sunny Anderson-BrownMs. Jessica
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect