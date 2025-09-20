ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Charlotte Takes Steps Towards a Healthier Heart at the 2025 Heart Walk

Lace up those sneakers and get ready! On Saturday, September 27th, the American Heart Association of Greater Charlotte will take over Romare Bearden Park for the 2025 Heart Walk uniting…

Ms. Jessica

(Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images for European Athletics)

Lace up those sneakers and get ready! On Saturday, September 27th, the American Heart Association of Greater Charlotte will take over Romare Bearden Park for the 2025 Heart Walk uniting families, survivors, healthcare professionals, and community leaders.

The Heart Walk is one of the American Heart Association’s most impactful annual events, raising awareness and funds in the fight against heart disease and stroke. It’s a day to celebrate survivors, honor those lost.  Walkers will enjoy music, wellness booths, CPR training, health screenings, and survivor celebrations. Local businesses, schools, and nonprofits will also be on hand for the fun. 

Why Walking?  Walking is one of the simplest, most effective ways to improve heart health.  Just 30 minutes of brisk walking a day can help lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol levels, reduce stress, and strengthen the heart muscle. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, claiming nearly 942,000 lives in 2022 alone. When combined with stroke, cardiovascular disease surpasses deaths from cancer and accidents combined.  The event’s three-mile route symbolizes how small steps, taken consistently, can lead to big results.

I had a chance to chat with Abbey Miller, Heart Walk Development Director for the American Heart Association in Greater Charlotte, about the Heart Walk.  Check out the full interview below.

Community Connections: 2025 Heart Walk
American Heart AssociationHeart WalkMs. JessicaThe Girl Next Door
Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
Related Stories
Cheerleader Friday - Ballantyne Ridge High School
Power 98Cheerleader Friday: Ballantyne Ridge High SchoolMs. Jessica
Enjoy National Cheeseburger Day with These Deals
LocalEnjoy National Cheeseburger Day with These DealsMs. Jessica
Bottles of Gatorade sit on shelves
Power 98Gatorade & Stranger Things Team Up To Bring A Fan Favorite BackMs. Jessica
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect