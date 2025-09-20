Charlotte Takes Steps Towards a Healthier Heart at the 2025 Heart Walk

Lace up those sneakers and get ready! On Saturday, September 27th, the American Heart Association of Greater Charlotte will take over Romare Bearden Park for the 2025 Heart Walk uniting families, survivors, healthcare professionals, and community leaders.

The Heart Walk is one of the American Heart Association’s most impactful annual events, raising awareness and funds in the fight against heart disease and stroke. It’s a day to celebrate survivors, honor those lost. Walkers will enjoy music, wellness booths, CPR training, health screenings, and survivor celebrations. Local businesses, schools, and nonprofits will also be on hand for the fun.

Why Walking? Walking is one of the simplest, most effective ways to improve heart health. Just 30 minutes of brisk walking a day can help lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol levels, reduce stress, and strengthen the heart muscle. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, claiming nearly 942,000 lives in 2022 alone. When combined with stroke, cardiovascular disease surpasses deaths from cancer and accidents combined. The event’s three-mile route symbolizes how small steps, taken consistently, can lead to big results.

I had a chance to chat with Abbey Miller, Heart Walk Development Director for the American Heart Association in Greater Charlotte, about the Heart Walk. Check out the full interview below.