From ‘Cloud 19’ to Chart-Topping Albums: Kehlani’s Rise

Kehlani’s story is one of patience, persistence, and pure talent. Long before sold-out tours and Billboard chart placements, she was just a teenager in Oakland uploading music that felt like diary entries. Instead of trying to fit into a perfect pop formula, Kehlani leaned into mixtapes—raw collections of songs that captured where she was in life.

In 2014, she released her debut mixtape Cloud 19. It was honest, it was soulful, and most importantly, it was hers. Fans connected instantly, passing the songs around online like treasured secrets.

The Mixtape Era: Finding Her Voice

Kehlani didn’t just stop there. You Should Be Here (2015), her follow-up mixtape, marked a huge turning point. Not only did it debut on the Billboard 200, but it also earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album—an unheard-of achievement for someone still independent.

Those early mixtapes gave her the freedom to play with sound and storytelling.

Stepping Into the Album Era

By 2017, Kehlani was ready for a bigger stage. Her debut studio album, SweetSexySavage, delivered radio-ready hits like “CRZY” and “Distraction,” but it didn’t feel like a sellout moment. Instead, it was proof that her honesty could translate into polished, chart-friendly music. Critics praised her for maintaining the heart of her mixtapes while stepping into mainstream R&B.

Her second studio album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t (2020), took her even further. Landing at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, the record balanced vulnerability with confidence, featuring standouts like “Toxic” and “Can I.” By then, Kehlani had moved from underground favorite to household name.

Blue Water Road: A Softer Chapter

In 2022, Kehlani released Blue Water Road, an album that felt like both a reset and a revelation. Unlike the sharp edges of her earlier work, this project leaned into softness, healing, and introspection. Songs like “Altar” and “Up at Night” (featuring Justin Bieber) explored love and spirituality with a gentler tone.

Talking about the project, Kehlani explained, “This album is an emotional journey, a home for healing and growth.” Fans saw it as proof that she could evolve not just musically but personally. It was her most mature work yet, a reminder that artists don’t need to stay in one lane forever.

While We Wait 2: A Return With Power

Fast forward to 2024, and Kehlani gifted fans While We Wait 2, a sequel to her beloved 2019 mixtape. This release felt like a bridge between her beginnings and her present—combining the intimacy of her early storytelling with the confidence of an established artist.

The album resonated with longtime fans who remembered her mixtape grind. It also pulled in new listeners curious about her growth. With songs that balanced vulnerability and swagger, While We Wait 2 reminded the world that Kehlani’s strength lies in her ability to evolve without losing her roots.

New Singles: “Folded” and “(un)Folded”

Kehlani didn’t slow down in 2025. On June 20, she dropped “Folded,” a single that blended her signature R&B style with experimental vocal layering. Then, on July 30, she surprised fans with (un)Folded, an a cappella version of the same track. Stripped of instruments, her voice took center stage, highlighting the raw emotion behind the lyrics.

For Kehlani, releasing both versions wasn’t just about music—it was about showing duality. The polished "Folded" demonstrated her skill as a studio artist, while "(un)Folded" reminded everyone of the raw talent that first drew fans to her mixtapes.

Kehlani Projects Worth Mentioning

While Kehlani’s mixtapes and big albums get most of the spotlight, there are a few standout projects that show just how versatile her journey has been.

2019 – While We Wait

This mixtape was one of Kehlani’s most beloved releases. Packed with features from artists like Ty Dolla $ign and Musiq Soulchild, it felt like a bridge between her early mixtape energy and her later studio confidence. Fans loved how personal and playful it was.

2022 – Blue Water Road

A softer, more reflective album, this project explored themes of healing, growth, and spirituality. Songs like “Altar” and “Up at Night” revealed a new side of Kehlani, leaning into intimacy and calmness rather than high-energy anthems.

2024 – Crash

This project carried a bolder, risk-taking energy. With slick production and fearless songwriting, Crash marked another step forward, showing Kehlani’s willingness to experiment while still staying rooted in honesty.

2025 – K5 (working title)

Kehlani’s fifth studio album is one of the most anticipated releases of her career. Still in the works and expected in 2025, K5 promises to continue her evolution. Fans are chatting about what direction she’ll take—whether leaning back into raw storytelling, pushing further into experimentation, or blending both worlds.

Why Kehlani’s Evolution Stands Out

What makes Kehlani’s path unique is how seamlessly she’s blended independence with mainstream success. Many artists start with mixtapes, but few carry that unfiltered energy into albums that top charts. Kehlani has done just that by staying true to her guiding principle: make music that feels human.

From Cloud 19 to Folded, Kehlani’s story is still unfolding. She has shown that mixtapes aren’t just stepping stones—they can be foundations for lifelong artistry. Her albums prove that growth doesn’t have to mean leaving behind what made you special in the first place.