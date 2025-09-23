UGG Kicks Off Fall Collection at Brooklyn Bash With Mariah the Scientist Show

At 74 Wythe in Brooklyn, apparel brand UGG launched its Fall 2025 line. The night buzzed with music as R&B powerhouse Mariah the Scientist commanded the stage, dressed head-to-toe in a custom UGG getup unavailable in stores. Her voice filled the space with tracks like "Spread Thin" and "Burning Blue" from her album Hearts Sold Separately.

"I can't believe this is happening. UGGs are a lifestyle brand to me," Mariah told ESSENCE. "You can dress it up, you can dress it down. That obviously goes into my music because every day is not necessarily casual, and every day is also not necessarily formal. The best thing for me is if I've had a formal day, I can throw my UGGs on. If I'm having a casual day, I can just start and finish in them."

The signature UGG style could be seen throughout the event — cozy aesthetics, earthen tones, a variety of textures, and floral arrangements bursting from signature Fall 2025 UGG products. A star-studded guest list added to the spectacle, with Tessa Thompson, Julez Smith, Hari Nef, Ella Emhoff, JT, and Evan Mock all dressed in their own curated UGG ensembles.

At craft tables, guests sipped cocktails and made custom bag charms with NYC flair and nods to Mariah's style. Between sets, DJ Honey kept the energy high.

The bash marked a celebration not just for UGG's new fall line, but also for Mariah, who had just rocked The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and announced her upcoming tour.

On the topic of the tour, the star gave high marks to her footwear pick. "This current shoe that I'm wearing, the Zora Ballet Flat, is so cute. It feels so good on my foot. I could do rehearsals in it, I could do a show in it," she shared with ESSENCE.