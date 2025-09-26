ContestsEvents
Nicki Minaj Teases New Album, Sparking Fan Frenzy with Cryptic ‘3.27.26’ Post

A cryptic social media hint from Nicki Minaj points to March 27, 2026, for fresh music. The star hasn’t put out tracks since Pink Friday 2. She posted “3.27.26” with…

Heather Matthews
Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

A cryptic social media hint from Nicki Minaj points to March 27, 2026, for fresh music. The star hasn't put out tracks since Pink Friday 2.

She posted "3.27.26" with a CD symbol on X, where she has 27.9 million fans. Within 60 minutes, the post hit a million views, Tribune reports.

"The songs are strong, but timing matters. This music needs weight — for the fans and me too. You won't catch me dropping tracks just because. Music runs in my blood. It deserves care," Minaj said to Vogue Italia last May.

Her last work, Pink Friday 2, shot to the top spot on Billboard 200 charts back in December 2023. The first week saw 228,000 units sold — the best showing by any female rapper since 2019.

Big names filled Pink Friday 2's guest list: Drake, Lil Wayne, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert joined in. From its 22 songs, 14 made it onto Billboard's Hot 100.

Her world tour packed stadiums and brought in $108.8 million across 79 shows. Monica, BIA, Tyga, and Skillibeng warmed up crowds as opening acts.

Speaking to Vogue Italia in May, she praised rising stars: "Sabrina Carpenter caught me off guard — didn't know she'd been at it so long. Such fresh sound. Billie Eilish hits different — love her whole vibe. There's this dancehall artist Skeng too — he's got something special."

This March date fits with what she hinted at before — new sounds and shows coming late 2025 or early 2026. No word yet on who might join her or what songs we'll hear.

