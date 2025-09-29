Eric Bellinger Unveils ‘It All Makes Sense’ Album, Teams With Tiwa Savage for Afrobeats-R&B Hit

Eric Bellinger's new album, It All Makes Sense, dropped on September 26. The new album shows off a striking mix with Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage on the track "Understood (Remix)."

This work builds on Bellinger's 2024 album, It'll All Make Sense Later. The original "Understood" track takes a sharp turn, mixing classic R&B sounds with bold Afrobeats rhythms. His music now pushes in fresh directions.

"I've been a fan of Tiwa for years," Bellinger told Vanguard. "I first met her through my longtime friend and producer Harmony Samuels, who worked with her before I even started releasing solo music. I always hoped we'd collaborate, and now, over a decade later, it finally happened!"

He crafted the last album in Cape Town with South African musicians. The work stretched his skills into new territory. Each track pushed past his usual limits.

This time, it was his fans who shaped the music's path. Short clips posted online let listeners vote on the next hit, and aspiring artists worldwide jumped on the #OpenVerseChallenge, adding their own verses. Select submissions were shared on Bellinger's Instagram for fellow fans to vote on.

As the music drops, Bellinger steps up with All Wins Entertainment, his own label. "It's been a long time coming, so much blood, sweat, and tears to get here and we're still just getting started," he told Vanguard. His goal? Bring back true artist growth in the industry.

Next month starts his press run through Nigeria and Ghana. He'll meet fans and work with Tiwa Savage starting in October 2025. The full schedule remains in the works.