ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Eric Bellinger Unveils ‘It All Makes Sense’ Album, Teams With Tiwa Savage for Afrobeats-R&B Hit

Eric Bellinger’s new album, It All Makes Sense, dropped on September 26. The new album shows off a striking mix with Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage on the track “Understood (Remix).”…

Melissa Lianne
Eric Bellinger performs onstage during the BET Experience - Jagged Edge at YouTube Theater on June 08, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
Marcus Ingram / Stringer via Getty Images

Eric Bellinger's new album, It All Makes Sense, dropped on September 26. The new album shows off a striking mix with Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage on the track "Understood (Remix)."

This work builds on Bellinger's 2024 album, It'll All Make Sense Later. The original "Understood" track takes a sharp turn, mixing classic R&B sounds with bold Afrobeats rhythms. His music now pushes in fresh directions.

"I've been a fan of Tiwa for years," Bellinger told Vanguard. "I first met her through my longtime friend and producer Harmony Samuels, who worked with her before I even started releasing solo music. I always hoped we'd collaborate, and now, over a decade later, it finally happened!"

He crafted the last album in Cape Town with South African musicians. The work stretched his skills into new territory. Each track pushed past his usual limits.

This time, it was his fans who shaped the music's path. Short clips posted online let listeners vote on the next hit, and aspiring artists worldwide jumped on the #OpenVerseChallenge, adding their own verses. Select submissions were shared on Bellinger's Instagram for fellow fans to vote on.

As the music drops, Bellinger steps up with All Wins Entertainment, his own label. "It's been a long time coming, so much blood, sweat, and tears to get here and we're still just getting started," he told Vanguard. His goal? Bring back true artist growth in the industry.

Next month starts his press run through Nigeria and Ghana. He'll meet fans and work with Tiwa Savage starting in October 2025. The full schedule remains in the works. 

Fans can find streaming information and tour updates by visiting Eric Bellinger's website.

ERIC BELLINGERTiwa Savage
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
A split image of Cardi B on the left and Latto on the right.
MusicCardi B & Latto Reunite for ‘ErrTime’ Remix in ‘Am I The Drama?’ Bonus EditionHeather Matthews
Snoop Dogg attends the 2025 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025 in New York City.
MusicSnoop Dogg is Heading Back to the OlympicsKayla Morgan
Ne-Yo attends Urban One Honors 2022 - Day 2. He's wearing a black wide-brimmed hat.
MusicNe-Yo Responds After Fan Interrupts Japan ShowKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect