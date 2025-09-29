Snoop Dogg is Heading Back to the Olympics
Snoop Dogg has found his newest arena, and it is not a recording studio or a sold out stage. It is the Winter Olympics.
NBCUniversal revealed during Sunday Night Football that Snoop is returning to cover the 2026 Winter Games in Milan Cortina, which begin February 6. The announcement came with a short video showing Snoop in full Team USA gear, turning to the camera and asking: “Guess who’s back?”
Snoop and the Olympic stage
This will not be Snoop’s first Olympic rodeo. During the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, he became a fan favorite for his playful takes, fun interviews, and behind the scenes adventures. He even carried the Olympic torch ahead of the Opening Ceremony and popped up in segments with Simone Biles, Caeleb Dressel, and Martha Stewart.
Like in Paris, Snoop will explore northern Italy’s landmarks, attend competitions live, and cheer on athletes with their families and fans. His job is not to replace traditional coverage but to add his own flavor and bring viewers closer to the Games in a unique way.
Snoop’s excitement
“I am excited to be back with my main man Mike Tirico for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina,” Snoop said in a statement as reported by NBC Chicago. “The D O double G will be on the scene, and I am looking forward to celebrating with the athletes and their families. The Olympics is the biggest stage in the world and, as everyone knows, I’m all about sports, bringing people together, and unifying while bringing the fun. I’ll be bringing my puffy jackets, snow pants, goggles, skates (and will definitely be iced out).”
A winning formula
Snoop’s popularity extends far beyond rap. With nearly 89 million Instagram followers, his reach spans generations and cultures. His 2024 work with NBC even won him two Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Live Special – Championship Event.
The 2026 Winter Olympics run from February 6 to February 22. If Snoop Dogg’s track record is any clue, fans can expect not just coverage but a show all its own.