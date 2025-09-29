ContestsEvents
Snoop Dogg is Heading Back to the Olympics

Snoop Dogg has found his newest arena, and it is not a recording studio or a sold out stage. It is the Winter Olympics. NBCUniversal revealed during Sunday Night Football…

Kayla Morgan
Snoop Dogg attends the 2025 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg has found his newest arena, and it is not a recording studio or a sold out stage. It is the Winter Olympics.

NBCUniversal revealed during Sunday Night Football that Snoop is returning to cover the 2026 Winter Games in Milan Cortina, which begin February 6. The announcement came with a short video showing Snoop in full Team USA gear, turning to the camera and asking: “Guess who’s back?”

Snoop and the Olympic stage

This will not be Snoop’s first Olympic rodeo. During the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, he became a fan favorite for his playful takes, fun interviews, and behind the scenes adventures. He even carried the Olympic torch ahead of the Opening Ceremony and popped up in segments with Simone Biles, Caeleb Dressel, and Martha Stewart.

Like in Paris, Snoop will explore northern Italy’s landmarks, attend competitions live, and cheer on athletes with their families and fans. His job is not to replace traditional coverage but to add his own flavor and bring viewers closer to the Games in a unique way.

Snoop’s excitement

“I am excited to be back with my main man Mike Tirico for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina,” Snoop said in a statement as reported by NBC Chicago. “The D O double G will be on the scene, and I am looking forward to celebrating with the athletes and their families. The Olympics is the biggest stage in the world and, as everyone knows, I’m all about sports, bringing people together, and unifying while bringing the fun. I’ll be bringing my puffy jackets, snow pants, goggles, skates (and will definitely be iced out).”

A winning formula

Snoop’s popularity extends far beyond rap. With nearly 89 million Instagram followers, his reach spans generations and cultures. His 2024 work with NBC even won him two Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Live Special – Championship Event.

The 2026 Winter Olympics run from February 6 to February 22. If Snoop Dogg’s track record is any clue, fans can expect not just coverage but a show all its own.

OlympicsSnoop Dogg
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
