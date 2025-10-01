ContestsEvents
Tyrese Gibson Rehomes Dogs After Deadly Attack in Atlanta Neighborhood

A tragic incident has shaken actor Tyrese Gibson’s upscale Atlanta neighborhood. The Fast & Furious star rehomed his dogs after they were linked to the death of a neighbor’s pet….

Kayla Morgan
Tyrese Gibson attends "The Strangers: Chapter 2" Special Screening at AMC Century City 15 on September 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate

A tragic incident has shaken actor Tyrese Gibson’s upscale Atlanta neighborhood. The Fast & Furious star rehomed his dogs after they were linked to the death of a neighbor’s pet.

On September 18, Gibson’s neighbor, Harrison Parker, called 911 after finding his Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Henry, dead in the driveway. Police said one or more of Gibson’s four Cane Corso mastiffs had attacked the dog. Court documents reported internal bleeding and puncture wounds.

“Not hearing him around, it’s just awful. He was one of the sweetest dogs and to have him get murdered is, it’s indescribable,” Parker told WSB-TV 2. Another neighbor, Kelly Dwyer, told Fox 5, “It is negligence on his part as the homeowner and animal owner, just letting them roam free. And now they have killed an innocent animal.”

Police Investigation

After the attack, Gibson allegedly told officers he would surrender his dogs to Animal Services. But when authorities returned to his home on September 22, he asked for more time, according to CBS Atlanta. Police later obtained both a search warrant for the property and an arrest warrant for misdemeanor animal cruelty. When officers arrived that evening, Gibson and the dogs were gone, 11Alive reported.

Gibson’s Statement

On September 30, Gibson’s attorney, Gabe Banks, released a statement: “Mr. Tyrese Gibson extends his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog to this tragic incident that occurred while Mr. Gibson was away from his home. Upon learning of this unfortunate accident, Mr. Gibson immediately made the difficult decision to rehome his dogs to a safe and loving environment.”

Banks added that Gibson “is cooperating fully with authorities to address and resolve this matter responsibly” and asked for privacy as the case moves through legal channels.

A Difficult Loss

Gibson also posted a video on Instagram the same day, showing himself with his dogs and saying he was “heartbroken” about Henry’s death. He explained that his pets had never shown violent behavior before, though in a video earlier this year he had described them as “aggressive.”

Reports from 11Alive indicated the Cane Corsos had been seen roaming the neighborhood freely. For Parker, who lost his five-year-old spaniel, the grief remains heavy. “Not hearing him around, it’s just awful,” he said.

Tyrese Gibson
Kayla MorganWriter
