Nicki Minaj Calls for Boycott in Ongoing Cardi B Feud

When it comes to celebrity rivalries, few are as fiery as the one between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. This week, that feud got even hotter after Nicki made a bold request to her loyal fanbase, the Barbz.

On Wednesday, Minaj posted on X (formerly Twitter) telling her supporters to take action. “We will boycott every company attached to her. Just like we did with BET. every company that enabled her disgusting remarks about children & other marginalized groups FOR YEARS,” Minaj wrote. “You have 3 days to cut ties. That is it. That is all. Enjoy your day. We have the receipts. 🧾”

And if there was any doubt she was serious, she added, “And if you are still underestimating my influence, try me.”

Naming Names

Minaj did not directly type Cardi’s name, but it was clear who she meant. Earlier in the week, both women had already been trading insults online, so fans quickly connected the dots.

Later, Minaj shared a list of brands that she claimed had ties to Cardi. The list included Revolve Group, SHEIN, DoorDash, Walmart, Velveeta, and Sentiment. One company, Starco Brands, owns Whip Shots, Cardi’s alcohol infused whipped cream line.

Minaj even questioned whether these brands were fine with Cardi’s past comments. “Is Walmart & DoorDash ok with Barney b saying she’d get a transgender to rape her man? Drugged men? Dissing children for years? Wishing death? Shrump says: D. E. BYE.”

She followed up with another jab: “Reebok canned Rick Ross fat sloppy a-- for less. Didn’t they? Oh ok. Let’s see.”

From Subtweets to Shouting Matches

This is not a new rivalry. Nicki and Cardi have a history of throwing shade at each other, both in their music and online. But the latest fight started Monday, Sept. 29, when they reignited their feud in a nasty back and forth on X.

Nicki fired first, mocking Cardi by calling her “Barney B.” She poked fun at the temporary $4.99 price tag on Cardi’s new album Am I the Drama?, made fun of lyrics from “Magnet,” and even mocked her pregnancy.

Cardi didn’t stay quiet. She accused Nicki of drug use and suggested it had harmed her ability to have more children. From there, things spiraled. By Tuesday, Sept. 30, both women had turned their insults toward each other’s kids.

At one point, Nicki tweeted, “Kulture vulture you ugly too.” Cardi later clapped back with, “Your son nonverbal cuz you fucked him up wit them drugs.”

A Public Meltdown

What started as subtweets has now turned into a full scale spectacle. With Nicki calling for boycotts and Cardi fighting back with her own jabs, the feud feels bigger than ever.