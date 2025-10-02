ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Nicki Minaj Calls for Boycott in Ongoing Cardi B Feud

When it comes to celebrity rivalries, few are as fiery as the one between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. This week, that feud got even hotter after Nicki made a…

Kayla Morgan
nicki minaj, cardi b
Mike Coppola /Amy Sussman/Getty Images

When it comes to celebrity rivalries, few are as fiery as the one between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. This week, that feud got even hotter after Nicki made a bold request to her loyal fanbase, the Barbz.

On Wednesday, Minaj posted on X (formerly Twitter) telling her supporters to take action. “We will boycott every company attached to her. Just like we did with BET. every company that enabled her disgusting remarks about children & other marginalized groups FOR YEARS,” Minaj wrote. “You have 3 days to cut ties. That is it. That is all. Enjoy your day. We have the receipts. 🧾”

And if there was any doubt she was serious, she added, “And if you are still underestimating my influence, try me.”

Naming Names

Minaj did not directly type Cardi’s name, but it was clear who she meant. Earlier in the week, both women had already been trading insults online, so fans quickly connected the dots.

Later, Minaj shared a list of brands that she claimed had ties to Cardi. The list included Revolve Group, SHEIN, DoorDash, Walmart, Velveeta, and Sentiment. One company, Starco Brands, owns Whip Shots, Cardi’s alcohol infused whipped cream line.

Minaj even questioned whether these brands were fine with Cardi’s past comments. “Is Walmart & DoorDash ok with Barney b saying she’d get a transgender to rape her man? Drugged men? Dissing children for years? Wishing death? Shrump says: D. E. BYE.”

She followed up with another jab: “Reebok canned Rick Ross fat sloppy a-- for less. Didn’t they? Oh ok. Let’s see.”

From Subtweets to Shouting Matches

This is not a new rivalry. Nicki and Cardi have a history of throwing shade at each other, both in their music and online. But the latest fight started Monday, Sept. 29, when they reignited their feud in a nasty back and forth on X.

Nicki fired first, mocking Cardi by calling her “Barney B.” She poked fun at the temporary $4.99 price tag on Cardi’s new album Am I the Drama?, made fun of lyrics from “Magnet,” and even mocked her pregnancy.

Cardi didn’t stay quiet. She accused Nicki of drug use and suggested it had harmed her ability to have more children. From there, things spiraled. By Tuesday, Sept. 30, both women had turned their insults toward each other’s kids.

At one point, Nicki tweeted, “Kulture vulture you ugly too.” Cardi later clapped back with, “Your son nonverbal cuz you fucked him up wit them drugs.”

A Public Meltdown

What started as subtweets has now turned into a full scale spectacle. With Nicki calling for boycotts and Cardi fighting back with her own jabs, the feud feels bigger than ever.

Whether brands respond to Nicki’s demands or simply stay quiet, the situation has already captured the internet’s full attention. Fans are left watching, waiting, and maybe even wondering if there is any chance of peace between two of rap’s biggest stars.

cardi bNicki Minaj
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Khalid (C) performs onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicKhalid Steps Into the Spotlight on His Own TermsKayla Morgan
Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas (L) and Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins of the musical group TLC perform during the finale of the UPN television reality show "R U The Girl" at the Orpheum Theatre on September 20, 2005 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicSt. Louis Singer Shocked as TLC Walks Into Her ‘Waterfalls’ CoverKayla Morgan
Toni Braxton poses in the press room during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicToni Braxton to Lead Two Lifetime Movies Based on Popular SongsMelissa Lianne
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect