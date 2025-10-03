ContestsEvents
Mariah Carey Still Stands by Her Iconic ‘I Don’t Know Her’

Kayla Morgan
Mariah Carey performs on the Sunset Stage during the Rock in Rio festival at Cidade do Rock on September 22, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Some celebrity quotes fade away with time. Others take on a life of their own. For Mariah Carey, one casual comment from 2003 turned into a pop culture treasure chest, endlessly revisited and replayed. The phrase? Her unforgettable “I don’t know her” about Jennifer Lopez.

Carey revisited the moment during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. And yes, she still means it.

“Honesty Isn’t Really Something That Becomes Big”

According to Page Six, Cohen asked Carey if she could believe how famous her offhand remark had become. Carey, cool as ever, explained, “The thing is, I was being honest when I said it. So I don’t know how it became so big. Honesty isn’t really something that becomes big most of the time.”

Naturally, Cohen could not resist digging a little deeper. “To clarify, you still do not know her, right?” he pressed. Carey sighed before playfully shrugging it off: “How could I suddenly know [her], you know?”

And just like that, the internet had its new favorite Mariah moment.

Fans React with Pure Delight

As Bravo posted clips online, the comment section quickly filled with fans ready to defend their queen of shade.

One user laughed, “😂😂you can know who someone is and not know them! She’s hilarious 🤣” (@iamsimonelewis_).
Another chimed in, “She is so hysterical without trying to be – love her” (@kathleen_barnes).

Plenty of others leaned into the meme status. “‘I don’t know her’ forever ICONIC!!! 💅🏼👑” wrote @a.m.m_444.
Meanwhile, @henderswifey added simply: “Mariah, the queen of shade. 👑”

Even Andy Cohen’s role in the exchange was celebrated. “Andy so messy and I love it 😂😂😂😂😂😂 lmao 🤣” (@dimples_taurus10).

Clearly, the legacy of that one little phrase still has fans entertained nearly twenty years later.

A History of “I Don’t Know Her”

For context, Carey first dropped the now-legendary comment in 2003 during an interview with the German show Taff.

Years later, in 2016, Jennifer Lopez appeared on The Wendy Williams Show and shared her side of the story. “We’ve met many times,” Lopez said, suggesting Carey must have been “forgetful.” Carey, in her own interview with Cohen that year, leaned into the bit, jokingly affirming she was indeed “forgetful” and clarifying that she had only met Lopez “in passing.”

In 2018, Lopez herself sat in Cohen’s hot seat and explained that she held no grudges against Carey. She even admitted, “I would love” to be friends with her one day, while acknowledging Carey’s feelings might come from things she is not aware of.

Why the World Loves It

Part of the magic is that Carey’s delivery has always been calm, almost casual, which makes the shade hit even harder. She does not raise her voice. She does not force the punchline. She simply smiles, sighs, or shrugs, leaving the audience to fill in the blanks.

That’s why a three-word phrase uttered over twenty years ago can still dominate timelines today.

For Carey, it was just honesty. For the rest of us, it became a cultural classic.

Mariah Carey
Kayla MorganWriter
