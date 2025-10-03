Producer Murda Beatz Drops Detroit-Heavy Track ‘Hood Politics’ With Big Sean and Babyface Ray

Producer Murda Beatz unleashed his gritty new single "Hood Politics" on October 1, pairing up with Detroit stars Big Sean and Babyface Ray. The track showcases thundering drums and haunting synths, continuing Murda's growing contributions to hip-hop.

The track's music video features dark scenes mixed with shots of a black American flag. Wild wolves stalk through barren hallways, matching the visuals to the track's raw intensity. Director Miggy shot the music video in an empty office tower.

The lyrics talk about wealth, ambition, and street politics, all common themes in the Detroit rap scene.

Babyface Ray strikes first. "I'm washing a Benz in the rain, they thinkin' I'm crazy, going insane / I turn up a b**ch for a day, she thinkin' I saved her, really a player," per Revolt.

Big Sean cuts in next: "How the f**k / She got a figure 8 and I got 8 figures? / That's a great mixture / I get 10 days of work done and wanna still make it home for a late dinner."

The Toronto producer has been crafting hits for music's elite since 2015. A few of his iconic productions include Travis Scott's "BUTTERFLY EFFECT," Drake's "Nice For What," and the Migos' smash "MotorSport."

This year alone saw Murda drop "White Tee" with Lancey Foux and "Winter's Over" with A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. He also linked up with rising stars Bktherula, Montell Fish, and dj gummy bear on "Same S**t."

But Murda isn't the only one who's been busy.

Big Sean kept his pen hot in 2025, appearing on Red Bull's "Spiral Freestyle" series, where he traded bars with Leon Thomas. Fresh tracks with Lil Wayne ("Sharks") and Joyner Lucas ("Active") showed his skills stay sharp.

In August, Babyface Ray dropped Codeine Cowboy. The album is packed with collabs, including Lil Yachty, Mozzy, Veeze, and Sauce Walka.