The Alchemist and Hit-Boy Cook Up Joint Album ‘Goldfish’

When you mix two master chefs in the kitchen, you expect something delicious. The same rule applies in hip-hop. Instead of pots and pans, The Alchemist and Hit-Boy are cooking with beats, rhymes, and plenty of creativity. Their brand-new collaboration, a full-length album called Goldfish, is set to arrive on October 24 via EMPIRE. And this time, it’s not just about music—there’s also a short film to match.

More Than Just Music

The Alchemist and Hit-Boy are not just producing tracks. They are stepping into the role of beatmaker-MCs, rapping over each other’s instrumentals in a style that recalls J Dilla and Madlib’s famous Jaylib project. The film version of Goldfish adds another layer to the story. According to a press release, it features Danny Trejo (Heat, Con Air), Simon Rex (Scary Movie 3), and others. The plot? A crew of hit men disguised as carpet cleaners trying to escape their crime-filled past in what is promised to be a “chaotic flurry of events.”

Setting the Tone With “Business Merger”

The rollout is already in motion. Last week, the duo dropped the first single, “Business Merger.” The song packs heavy horns and booming drums courtesy of The Alchemist, while both rappers deliver sharp, confident verses. It is a reminder that the pair can handle the mic just as well as the mixing board. Fans quickly took notice. One Instagram comment declared, “An album AND a film!! We’re in for a treat!” Another added, “Ya’ll running a strong campaign.”

Proven Chemistry

This collaboration might sound like a dream matchup, but it is not exactly new. The Alchemist and Hit-Boy have already teamed up before. They dropped the three-song Theodore & Andre EP, collaborated on "Black & Whites" with Hit-Boy’s father Big Hit, and even delivered the single “Slipping Into Darkness.” On top of that, they shared production duties on Benny The Butcher’s Def Jam debut Everybody Can’t Go. With that much history, Goldfish feels like the natural next step.

Why Fans Are Excited

For hip-hop lovers, this project is more than just another album release. It’s two of the most respected producers of their generation showing they can shine in front of the mic as well as behind the boards. Add in the film component, and you get a unique, multimedia event that goes beyond music.