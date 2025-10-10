Register To Win: Bows, Gowns, & Sneaks Gala – Presented by RAO Community Health
Sponsored By: RAO Community Health It’s time to Celebrate and Elevate Community Health in a Bold New Way!Join RAO Community Health for their 2nd Annual “Bows, Gowns & Sneaks” Gala…
It’s time to Celebrate and Elevate Community Health in a Bold New Way!
Join RAO Community Health for their 2nd Annual “Bows, Gowns & Sneaks” Gala on Saturday, November 1st at 6 PM inside Founders Hall in Uptown Charlotte.
This unforgettable evening fuses elegance and edge! Rock your sharp bow tie or elegant gown, then pair it with your freshest sneakers. Because just like RAO’s mission, this night is all about breaking barriers and celebrating community.
Your attendance helps support RAO’s work to provide quality healthcare and essential resources to everyone in our community.
🎟️ Reserve your spot or donate now at RAOAssist.org
The Bows, Gowns & Sneaks Gala - Celebrate. Support. Make a Difference.
For the “Bows, Gowns & Sneaks Gala” online contest, enter between 12:00am on 10/15/2025 and 11:59pm on 10/29/2025 by visiting Power98fm.com or V1019.com and clicking the “Contests” page. One entry per person. On or around 10/30/2025, one winner will be selected at random to receive a pair of tickets to the RAO Community Health “Bows, Gowns & Sneaks Gala” on November 1, 2025, at Founders Hall in Charlotte, NC. Approximate Retail Value: $300. Prize provided by RAO Community Health. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking the “Contest Rules” link at Power98fm.com and V1019.com.