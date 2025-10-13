This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: October 13
Oct. 13 has ushered in glorious transformations in hip-hop and R&B. Ashanti was born on this day in 1980, and her eponymous debut album, released in 2002, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and won Best Contemporary R&B Album at the 45th GRAMMY Awards. She shares her birthday with Brian Casey, who was born in 1975 and has served as the lead vocalist for the R&B group Jagged Edge since its formation in the late '90s. The group is best known for hits such as “Where the Party At,” featuring Nelly, and “Let's Get Married.”
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Several acclaimed R&B and hip-hop artists have dropped seminal albums on this day:
- 1998: Helta Skelta released their second album, Magnum Force. It peaked at No. 34 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 8 on Billboard's U.S. Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2017: Gucci Mane dropped his 11th album, Mr. Davis. With features from Migos, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, ASAP Rocky, and Young Dolph, it charted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2017: Wu-Tang Clan put out a new compilation album, The Saga Continues. Their third release under the shortened name “Wu Tang,” it debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and topped the U.S. Independent Albums chart.
- 2023: Westside Gunn dropped his fifth album, And Then You Pray for Me. It debuted at No. 29 on the Billboard 200, marking the rapper's highest commercial debut. Rolling Stone ranked it No. 9 on their list of The 10 Best Rap Albums of 2023.
- 2023: Offset dropped his sophomore album, Set It Off. Featuring guest appearances from Cardi B, Future, and Travis Scott, it peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
Oct. 13 is also associated with various culture-defining moments in R&B and hip-hop:
- 1979: Michael Jackson's “Don't Stop 'Till You Get Enough” topped the Billboard Hot 100. Widely regarded as one of his signature songs, it won Jackson his first GRAMMY Award for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance at the 22nd Annual GRAMMY Awards.
- 1984: Stevie Wonder's “I Just Called To Say I Love You” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it would stay for three weeks. His best-selling single to date, it topped charts in 28 countries and was nominated for Song of the Year, Best Male Pop Vocal Performance, and Best Pop Instrumental Performance at the 27th Annual GRAMMY Awards.
Oct. 13 isn't just any ordinary day when it comes to hip-hop and R&B. Aside from being the release date of many genre-defining records, this day saw two of the biggest names in music etch their names on the music charts with some of their best singles.