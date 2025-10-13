This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: October 13

Oct. 13 has ushered in glorious transformations in hip-hop and R&B. Ashanti was born on this day in 1980, and her eponymous debut album, released in 2002, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and won Best Contemporary R&B Album at the 45th GRAMMY Awards. She shares her birthday with Brian Casey, who was born in 1975 and has served as the lead vocalist for the R&B group Jagged Edge since its formation in the late '90s. The group is best known for hits such as “Where the Party At,” featuring Nelly, and “Let's Get Married.”