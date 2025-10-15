ContestsEvents
Toosii Drops New Song ‘Please Don’t Go’ With YoungBoy Never Broke Again After MASA Tour

YoungBoy Never Broke Again quietly unveiled a new track during his sold-out Make America Slime Again (MASA) tour, with Toosii on the supporting bill. The song, titled “Please Don’t Go,” was heavily…

Jennifer Eggleston
Toosii performs at Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall on July 10, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

YoungBoy Never Broke Again quietly unveiled a new track during his sold-out Make America Slime Again (MASA) tour, with Toosii on the supporting bill. The song, titled "Please Don't Go," was heavily teased during performances and amplified across social media during the MASA tour's run.

Before the release, Toosii dropped hints of the collaboration in tour vlogs and recaps shared on his social platforms. Now officially released, "Please Don't Go" marks a high-profile pair-up between YoungBoy and Toosii, produced by Brody Brown and Kenneth ‘KP' Paige.

This new joint-track arrives following Toosii's July single, "Even Then," and comes after his project Jaded, which built off his platinum-selling NaujourNaujour featured the Billboard Hot 100 top-five hit “Favorite Song.”

"Please Don't Go" is now available on streaming platforms. Promotional links and streaming access have been distributed for fans and media.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
