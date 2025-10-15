Toosii Drops New Song ‘Please Don’t Go’ With YoungBoy Never Broke Again After MASA Tour

YoungBoy Never Broke Again quietly unveiled a new track during his sold-out Make America Slime Again (MASA) tour, with Toosii on the supporting bill. The song, titled "Please Don't Go," was heavily teased during performances and amplified across social media during the MASA tour's run.

Before the release, Toosii dropped hints of the collaboration in tour vlogs and recaps shared on his social platforms. Now officially released, "Please Don't Go" marks a high-profile pair-up between YoungBoy and Toosii, produced by Brody Brown and Kenneth ‘KP' Paige.

This new joint-track arrives following Toosii's July single, "Even Then," and comes after his project Jaded, which built off his platinum-selling Naujour. Naujour featured the Billboard Hot 100 top-five hit “Favorite Song.”