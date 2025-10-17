Kendrick Lamar Shocks Crowd With Surprise ‘Good Credit’ Performance at Playboi Carti’s Los Angeles Show

ContestsEvents
Kendrick Lamar accepts Album of the Year for "GNX" onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
During the Los Angeles stop of Playboi Carti's Antagonist Tour, Kendrick Lamar made an unexpected and unannounced appearance during the concert when he joined Carti on stage to perform their collaboration "Good Credit." The crowd erupted as Lamar joined Carti in one of the tour's most explosive highlights, marking a major moment in Carti's ongoing U.S. tour.

The performance took place amid Carti's nationwide run supporting his new album Music, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. The project includes collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Future, Young Thug, and Lil Uzi Vert, showcasing Carti's continued evolution as one of hip-hop's most genre-bending stars.

Lamar and Carti's creative partnership spans multiple tracks from Music, with "Good Credit" standing out as the centerpiece of their live collaborations alongside "Mojo Jojo" and "Backd00r." Fan-shot footage from the show captured Lamar's brief yet commanding stage presence as he performed: "You know what this is/ The vamps and the boogies/ We jugg through the party," Lamar raps in front of a sea of moshing fans and phone flashlights.

The performance soon went viral on social media and news sites, within hours of taping and showing it on the Internet. Supporters and critics alike remarked on the atmosphere as chaotic and high-energy and called it one of the most desirable shows of the year. The cool and aloof Lamar appeared to be the opposite of Carti's frenetic energy — a combination that absolutely elevated the cultural importance of the moment.

Playboi Carti, currently touring with his Opium labelmates, has been performing to sold-out crowds nationwide. Despite early scheduling delays, the Antagonist Tour is now running smoothly, featuring a diverse setlist, debut performances, and a hometown show in Atlanta. Carti has also been teasing his next project, Baby Boi, which is reportedly complete but without an official release date. Following the Los Angeles show, the tour continues to Phoenix and Las Vegas before wrapping later this year.

