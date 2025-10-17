Winston Robinson Chats About the Legacy of the Sarah Stevenson Tuesday Morning Forum

Charlotte hosts a decades-long civic tradition known as the Sarah Stevenson Tuesday Morning Forum and I had an opportunity to chat with Winston Robinson about this important program.

Originally co-founded by education advocate Sarah Stevenson and others in 1980, the Sarah Stevenson Tuesday Morning Forum was conceived as a weekly breakfast gathering to encourage open dialogue between citizens, community leaders, and elected officials. Over the years it evolved into a broader “open forum” for discussing municipal affairs, civic accountability, education, housing, public policy, and community justice.

The purpose of the forum is to create a regular space for residents to pose questions, raise concerns, hold leaders accountable, and stay informed about the issues affecting Charlotte.

Meetings are generally held every Tuesday morning at the Belmont Center (with coffee available around 8:15 a.m.) and are open to anyone who wishes to attend. Sessions are livestreamed via the Forum’s website, YouTube, or Facebook, and recorded archives are made available.

Through the arts, culture, community festivals, and spirited civic conversation, Winston Robinson and institutions like the Sarah Stevenson Forum reflect Charlotte’s evolving commitment to inclusive neighborhood voice, creative empowerment, and public accountability.

Check out my full interview with Winston Robinson about the Sarah Stevenson Tuesday Morning Forum below.

Community Connections - Winston Robinson chats about the Sarah Stevenson Tuesday Morning Forum