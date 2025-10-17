ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Winston Robinson Chats About the Legacy of the Sarah Stevenson Tuesday Morning Forum

Charlotte hosts a decades-long civic tradition known as the Sarah Stevenson Tuesday Morning Forum and I had an opportunity to chat with Winston Robinson about this important program.   Originally…

Ms. Jessica
What's Good in the Hood with Ms. Jessica - Winston Robinson

Charlotte hosts a decades-long civic tradition known as the Sarah Stevenson Tuesday Morning Forum and I had an opportunity to chat with Winston Robinson about this important program.  

Originally co-founded by education advocate Sarah Stevenson and others in 1980, the Sarah Stevenson Tuesday Morning Forum was conceived as a weekly breakfast gathering to encourage open dialogue between citizens, community leaders, and elected officials.   Over the years it evolved into a broader “open forum” for discussing municipal affairs, civic accountability, education, housing, public policy, and community justice.  

The purpose of the forum is to create a regular space for residents to pose questions, raise concerns, hold leaders accountable, and stay informed about the issues affecting Charlotte.

Meetings are generally held every Tuesday morning at the Belmont Center (with coffee available around 8:15 a.m.) and are open to anyone who wishes to attend.   Sessions are livestreamed via the Forum’s website, YouTube, or Facebook, and recorded archives are made available.  

Through the arts, culture, community festivals, and spirited civic conversation, Winston Robinson and institutions like the Sarah Stevenson Forum reflect Charlotte’s evolving commitment to inclusive neighborhood voice, creative empowerment, and public accountability.

Check out my full interview with Winston Robinson about the Sarah Stevenson Tuesday Morning Forum below.

Community Connections - Winston Robinson chats about the Sarah Stevenson Tuesday Morning Forum

Winston Robinson community leader from Charlotte, NC and the founder of Applesauce Group, a grassroots nonprofit committed to blending fun, culture, and social impact. One of their signature initiatives is A Vibe Called Fresh, a free, family-friendly festival that fuses music, art, food, and community connection.   Robinson’s influence in the city also extends toward leveraging such cultural moments as platforms to advance equity, homeownership, and creative opportunity.  

Community ConnectionsMs. JessicaThe Girl Next Door
Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
Related Stories
Charlotte Takes Steps Towards a Healthier Heart at the 2025 Heart Walk
LocalCharlotte Takes Steps Towards a Healthier Heart at the 2025 Heart WalkMs. Jessica
Cheerleader Friday - Ballantyne Ridge High School
Power 98Cheerleader Friday: Ballantyne Ridge High SchoolMs. Jessica
Enjoy National Cheeseburger Day with These Deals
LocalEnjoy National Cheeseburger Day with These DealsMs. Jessica
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect