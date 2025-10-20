ContestsEvents
Cheerleader Friday: Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology

Every Friday, The Maddhouse brings the energy with Cheerleader Friday. This segment has quickly become fan-favorite that highlights the incredible talent and spirit of local cheerleading squads. From elementary and…

Ms. Jessica
Phillip O. Berry Cheerleaders

Every Friday, The Maddhouse brings the energy with Cheerleader Friday. This segment has quickly become fan-favorite that highlights the incredible talent and spirit of local cheerleading squads. From elementary and middle schools to high schools and community groups, squads across the city bring their best chants and cheers live on the air. It’s the perfect way to kick off the weekend and showcase the pride, teamwork, and school spirit that makes our community so special.

This week, we’re excited to feature the Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology! Check out the video of their live performance.

Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
