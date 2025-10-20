ContestsEvents
Inside the Newly Renovated Spectrum Center

Ms. Jessica
Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

If you haven’t seen it yet, Uptown Charlotte just got a serious upgrade and I got a first look at it all! The newly renovated Spectrum Center, home of our Charlotte Hornets, is officially ready to impress fans and visitors with modern design, local flavor, and big league energy.

The renovation is part of the Re!magine Spectrum Center project, a massive investment valued between $245 million and $275 million. Construction began in 2024 with plans to fully wrap up before the 2025-26 NBA season. The makeover ensures the venue remains one of the premier sports and entertainment destinations in the Southeast.

Let’s talk glow-up! The arena now features:

Brand-new seating throughout the arena that's more comfortable, more stylish, and closer to the court.

Revamped concourses with open sightlines, new lighting, and a modern aesthetic. (The lighting is definitely one of my favorite upgrades.)

Upgraded bars and lounges, including two new 360-degree social districts.

Local Charlotte food options that highlight the city’s culinary culture.

Beyond basketball, these renovations mean big things for the city. A state-of-the-art arena means more concerts, family shows, and community events, all of which can boost tourism and local businesses.

During my exclusive preview, I tried the new food options, saw stunning new artwork, and even ran into Dell Curry and Hugo. Check out my reel for a firsthand look inside the newly renovated Spectrum Center. From the food tastings to the stunning new spaces, trust me, you’ll want to see this transformation for yourself.

Ms. Jessica
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
