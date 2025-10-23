Chris Brown Fires Back After Kevin McCall’s EBT Confession and Callout

Chris Brown doesn’t seem to be in the mood for sympathy. The singer appeared to fire back online after his former collaborator Kevin McCall revealed he’s been on government assistance — and mentioned Brown while doing it.

Earlier this week, McCall got emotional during an interview on the Back On Figg show, explaining that he’s been using EBT, a government program for food assistance. While opening up, he also called out Brown, seemingly frustrated about not getting paid for past work.

“N****s are at Breezy Bowl, making $90 million, and it say, ‘K-K-K-K-Mac.’ Can I get $25,000 for them four songs I owe you, bro?” McCall said, appearing to refer to their early collaborations.

A Viral Moment and a Helping Hand

The clip of McCall’s interview quickly spread across social media, with fans expressing shock and sympathy. It even caught the eye of Young Thug, who offered to “hold McCall down” with some money — a rare public gesture of support between artists.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl tour has been a massive success. According to Billboard, the tour had already grossed at least $241 million by September, with projections climbing toward $300 million. Over 1.7 million fans have bought tickets, making it Brown’s biggest tour to date.

But not every story surrounding the tour has been about numbers and drama. One heartwarming moment from August showed Brown’s generous side. A 13-year-old fan named Gabby and her mom got the surprise of their lives when Brown, teaming up with TikTok influencer MDMotivator, gifted them a VIP experience that included $10,000 and a brand-new car. The entire moment was caught on video, which Brown later shared on social media.

It all began when MDMotivator set out to find the biggest Chris Brown fan in the crowd. Gabby caught his attention after recognizing Brown’s 11-year-old daughter, Royalty, nearby — and soon found herself face-to-face with her idol in a moment she’ll probably never forget.

Breezy Responds

After McCall’s emotional comments started making the rounds, Brown appeared to respond the next evening through his Instagram Story. His words were brief — and biting.

“Remember this: you can’t walk across a burnt bridge. And you know what’s funnier than a troll? A BROKE ONE [sly grin emoji],” Brown wrote.

Though he didn’t name McCall directly, fans immediately connected the dots.

A Longstanding Rift

The tension between the two isn’t new. According to The Shade Room, McCall’s issues with Brown stretch back nearly a decade. In 2015, McCall publicly expressed frustration over his time being signed to Brown, claiming the superstar failed to secure deals for him.

Before things soured, the pair worked together on some of Brown’s biggest early hits, including “Deuces,” “Strip,” and “No Bulls**t.” Their creative chemistry was undeniable, but their personal relationship never seemed to recover.