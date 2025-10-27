Eminem & Rihanna’s ‘The Monster’ Joins YouTube’s Billion Views Club

ContestsEvents
Recording artists Eminem (L) and Rihanna perform onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
The hit track "The Monster" just crossed the billion-view mark on YouTube. This milestone, reached on Oct. 23, marks the second time these music giants struck gold together.

Back in 2013, when The Marshall Mathers LP2 dropped, this video shook up the scene. Through stark visuals, viewers watch as Rihanna takes on a doctor's role, observing while her patient faces his past on flickering screens. Shot in shadowy tones, the video shows a confined Eminem wrestling with his thoughts. Meanwhile, Rihanna keeps watch from the shadows. Old clips mix with fresh shots, painting a stark picture of fame's dark side and inner struggles.

"I'm friends with the monster that's under my bed/ Get along with the voices inside of my head," sings Rihanna in the track. "You're trying to save me, stop holding your breath/ And you think I'm crazy, yeah, you think I'm crazy/ Well, that's nothing."

When it first hit the airwaves, the track owned the Billboard Hot 100 for a month straight. Their first team-up, "Love the Way You Lie," soared even higher with three billion YouTube plays and a seven-week reign at number one.

This latest win adds to Eminem's growing list of billion-view hits. Eight other videos, including "The Real Slim Shady" and "Rap God," have already hit this mark. His raw storytelling in "When I'm Gone" and "Mockingbird" also struck a chord with millions.

As for Rihanna, she's now got a dozen videos in the billion-view club. Fans keep coming back to hits like "Work," while classics such as "Umbrella" and "Stay" still pull in massive numbers.

