Eminem & Rihanna’s ‘The Monster’ Joins YouTube’s Billion Views Club

The hit track "The Monster" just crossed the billion-view mark on YouTube. This milestone, reached on Oct. 23, marks the second time these music giants struck gold together.

Back in 2013, when The Marshall Mathers LP2 dropped, this video shook up the scene. Through stark visuals, viewers watch as Rihanna takes on a doctor's role, observing while her patient faces his past on flickering screens. Shot in shadowy tones, the video shows a confined Eminem wrestling with his thoughts. Meanwhile, Rihanna keeps watch from the shadows. Old clips mix with fresh shots, painting a stark picture of fame's dark side and inner struggles.

"I'm friends with the monster that's under my bed/ Get along with the voices inside of my head," sings Rihanna in the track. "You're trying to save me, stop holding your breath/ And you think I'm crazy, yeah, you think I'm crazy/ Well, that's nothing."

When it first hit the airwaves, the track owned the Billboard Hot 100 for a month straight. Their first team-up, "Love the Way You Lie," soared even higher with three billion YouTube plays and a seven-week reign at number one.

This latest win adds to Eminem's growing list of billion-view hits. Eight other videos, including "The Real Slim Shady" and "Rap God," have already hit this mark. His raw storytelling in "When I'm Gone" and "Mockingbird" also struck a chord with millions.