ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Juvenile Says He Helped 50 Cent Land Deal with Eminem

Apparently, behind one of the biggest deals in hip-hop history was a little Southern hospitality. According to New Orleans legend Juvenile, he had more to do with 50 Cent’s come…

Kayla Morgan
Rapper Juvenile performs onstage at 2023 Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on May 19, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images

Apparently, behind one of the biggest deals in hip-hop history was a little Southern hospitality. According to New Orleans legend Juvenile, he had more to do with 50 Cent’s come up than most people realize.

In a recent interview, the “Back That Azz Up” rapper shared that he played a major part in helping 50 Cent score his career-changing deal with Eminem and Shady Records.

“I got 50 Cent his record deal with Eminem,” Juvenile said. “Ask 50, he'll tell you, yeah, Juve was the one. 50 couldn't really go to the studio at the time, and I was one of the first cats with a studio bus, so I let him record on my bus, him, [Tony] Yayo, and [Lloyd] Banks.”

A Mobile Studio and a Lucky Connection

At the time, 50 Cent was recovering from being shot nine times and struggling to find anyone in New York willing to work with him. Juvenile, already a big name thanks to Cash Money Records, offered up his mobile studio bus — a rolling creative space that became 50’s temporary recording home.

While Eminem was in the city filming a video for D12, Juvenile says he was invited to the set and decided to bring along Sha Money XL, one of 50’s early collaborators.

“When I went over there with Sha Money, my first thing was telling him the type of music Em doing and the type of music 50 doing with the diss thing [...] that's going to work if he go with him. And it worked,” Juvenile explained.

Credit Where It’s Due

Juvenile noted that 50 Cent didn’t forget his contribution to that pivotal moment. “In his book he gives me my credit. I always tell people ask 50,” he said.

That nod from 50 adds some weight to Juvenile’s story — showing how small acts of support can spark huge career shifts.

Juvenile’s behind-the-scenes influence also sheds light on how Nashville rapper Young Buck ended up in G-Unit. Before joining 50 Cent’s crew, Buck had ties to Cash Money in the late ’90s and later signed to Juvenile’s UTP label in 2000.

He released music under that label, but when Tony Yayo went to jail, Buck stepped into the G-Unit lineup and became a key voice on Beg For Mercy after first appearing on 50’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

From a studio bus to the Shady Records empire, Juvenile’s story adds an unexpected twist to early 2000s hip-hop history — proof that sometimes, all it takes is one artist opening their doors (or in this case, their tour bus) to change the game forever.

50 CentEminemJuvenile
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Andreena Miller attends the Los Angeles premiere event for Onyx's Collective's "Drive With Swizz Beatz" at Petersen Automotive Museum on November 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicThe BLK LT$ Releases ‘Honey: The BLK LT$ Meets The Killa Beez’ Under RZA’s 36 Chambers ImprintJennifer Eggleston
DDG and Halle Bailey at the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023 – Arrivals
MusicHalle Bailey and DDG End Restraining Orders and Reach Custody AgreementKayla Morgan
Miguel performs onstage during Honeyland Festival Day 1 on November 11, 2023 in Sugar Land, Texas.
MusicMiguel Announces 2026 Global ‘Caos’ Tour Following Release of New Album ‘CAOS’Jennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect