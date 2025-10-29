Miguel Announces 2026 Global ‘Caos’ Tour Following Release of New Album ‘CAOS’

Miguel has announced the launch of his global Caos Tour, marking his first major tour in seven years and supporting his new album CAOS, released on Oct. 23. Promoted by Live Nation, the 41-date tour will highlight Miguel's evolution as a performer, with a focus on the themes of chaos, transformation, and renewal that define his latest work.

The tour will begin in North America in February 2026 and include many cities, including Atlanta, Nashville, New York, Los Angeles, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. Notably, the tour will make a stop at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Feb. 24, 2026, and the Fox Theatre in Detroit on Feb. 26, 2026. Tickets for North American dates go on sale Oct. 31, 2025.

International stops will bring Miguel to Europe, with shows planned in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Brussels, Paris, and Berlin. Tickets for these dates will also be available starting Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. local time. UK fans with Mastercard will have preferred access. All shows will feature special guest Jean Dawson.

The release, which will coincide with the singer's 40th birthday, is a “personal and artistic rebirth,” according to a press release announcing the project, which was eight years in the making. “To rebuild, I had to destroy myself. That is the core confrontation of CAOS,” Miguel said in a statement. “Through my personal evolution, I learned that transformation is violent. CAOS is the sonic iteration of me bending that violence into something universally felt.”