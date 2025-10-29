Register To Win: DOMINIQUE

ContestsEvents
Sponsored By: Headliners CLT You’ve seen her on Chappelle’s Show, Last Comic Standing, and Def Comedy Jam now catch comedy queen DOMINIQUE bringing the laughs Saturday, November 15th at Headliners…

Sponsored By: Headliners CLT

You’ve seen her on Chappelle’s Show, Last Comic Standing, and Def Comedy Jam now catch comedy queen DOMINIQUE bringing the laughs Saturday, November 15th at Headliners CLT (225 E. 6th St).

🔥 Two shows. One unforgettable night. 7 PM & 9 PM.

Enter below for your shot to win tickets to Uptown Comedy Nights with Dominique because laughter this good deserves a front-row seat!

🎟️ Wanna lock in your spot? Get tickets now at HeadlinersCLT.com

Limit one entry per person per day. Sponsored By: Big Top Marketing

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.

For the “Dominique at Headliners CLT” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on 10/30/25 and 11:59 PM ET on 11/15/25 by visiting Power98fm.com or V1019.com and completing the online entry form. At least one (1) winner will be selected at random by or around 11/15/25 and, upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Dominique live at Headliners CLT in Charlotte, NC on November 15, 2025. Prize valued at approximately $28.45. Prize provided courtesy of Headliners CLT. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of Power98fm.com and V1019.com.

