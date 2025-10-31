Chris Brown Honors Late Dancer Janina Garraway With Heartfelt Tribute

Sometimes, even the biggest stars pause to honor those who made their journey shine a little brighter. This week, Chris Brown did just that when he paid tribute to Janina Garraway, a dancer who shared the spotlight with him in his 2005 “Say Goodbye” music video and who sadly passed away after a long fight with cancer.

On Thursday, October 30, Brown took to his Instagram Story to share a photo and message with his more than 144 million followers. He posted an image of Garraway from the “Say Goodbye” video, writing, “REST IN PEACE JANINA ❤️❤️❤️ I Love you and I’m so Grateful to Have worked with you and have you apart of this family 🙏🏽. My heart goes out to your Child and your family! You where and always be a light to this world.”

A Bright Light Remembered

According to her Instagram, Janina Garraway was not only a talented dancer but also a real estate agent. Her page linked to a GoFundMe campaign that shared her health journey and her inspiring strength through it all.

In January 2024, Garraway welcomed a baby boy — a new joy in her life. But only a few months later, she was diagnosed with stage four colorectal adenocarcinoma, a serious form of cancer. She began chemotherapy “right away” but was unable to keep working.

Even as treatments became more intense, Garraway kept her faith strong. In August 2024, she shared that surgeons had removed several tumors from her liver. By October, after twelve chemotherapy sessions, she noted her tumors had been “reduced by 50 percent.” But despite those hopeful moments, her challenges continued. She underwent major surgery in November and faced new tumors by February.

Faith Through the Fight

Still, her words never lost their light. In one message to her supporters, she wrote, “I share to encourage you to not allow the woes of life to get you down. God knows what he is doing and I know this is only a set up for a miracle. I no longer say I am still ‘fighting’ because I have surrendered all and I trust the process. I will continue to stay strong for my baby boy.”

By April, she revealed that her cancer had returned but continued to stay hopeful, writing in her final update,

“I just have to keep on going and implement some chemo and radiation to systematically fight as well… I am very hopeful that I am doing the right things to eliminate the disease and be around for a long time for my son.”

A Legacy of Love

Janina Garraway’s story is one of talent, strength, and faith. From the stage to her role as a devoted mother, she left an impact that reached far beyond music videos and performances.