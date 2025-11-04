ContestsEvents
Megan Thee Stallion Brings Rap Back to the Hot 100

Kayla Morgan
Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Crypto.com Arena wearing a snake jumpsuit, Megan Thee Stallion: Fans React To Her New Album
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation

Rap fans can breathe again. After two long weeks without a single rap track in the Billboard Hot 100’s top 40, Megan Thee Stallion has swooped in to save the day. Her new single “Lover Girl” just debuted at No. 8 for the November 8 chart, officially bringing hip-hop back to the spotlight.

“Lover Girl” Lights Up the Charts

According to Billboard, “Lover Girl” is the first rap song—defined as one eligible for ranking on the Hot Rap Songs list—to crack the top 40 since Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther.”

The hit earned its spot thanks to some strong numbers: 8.5 million official U.S. streams, 1.5 million in radio airplay audience, and 5,000 sales in the week ending October 30, according to data from Luminate, as reported by Complex. Not bad for a song that’s only been out for a short time.

Megan’s Hot Streak Continues

This marks Megan Thee Stallion’s 21st top 40 entry on the Hot 100—a sign she’s far from slowing down. She last appeared on the chart’s upper ranks with “Neva Play” featuring RM of BTS, which debuted at No. 36, and “Wanna Be” with GloRilla, which hit No. 40 after peaking at No. 11.

She’s also no stranger to the top spot. Megan has already sent three songs all the way to No. 1: “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B in 2020, and “Hiss” earlier in 2024.

The Rap Rebound

While “Lover Girl” is shining, other rap hits are shifting around. NBA YoungBoy’s “Shot Callin” and BigXthaPlug’s “Hell at Night” are slipping down the chart, while Gunna’s “wgft” and Cardi B’s “Safe” featuring Kehlani are inching upward.

But for now, it’s Megan’s moment. “Lover Girl” didn’t just score a top 10 debut—it revived an entire genre’s presence on one of music’s biggest charts.

Megan Thee Stallion
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
