Megan Thee Stallion Brings Rap Back to the Hot 100
Rap fans can breathe again. After two long weeks without a single rap track in the Billboard Hot 100’s top 40, Megan Thee Stallion has swooped in to save the day. Her new single “Lover Girl” just debuted at No. 8 for the November 8 chart, officially bringing hip-hop back to the spotlight.
“Lover Girl” Lights Up the Charts
According to Billboard, “Lover Girl” is the first rap song—defined as one eligible for ranking on the Hot Rap Songs list—to crack the top 40 since Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther.”
The hit earned its spot thanks to some strong numbers: 8.5 million official U.S. streams, 1.5 million in radio airplay audience, and 5,000 sales in the week ending October 30, according to data from Luminate, as reported by Complex. Not bad for a song that’s only been out for a short time.
Megan’s Hot Streak Continues
This marks Megan Thee Stallion’s 21st top 40 entry on the Hot 100—a sign she’s far from slowing down. She last appeared on the chart’s upper ranks with “Neva Play” featuring RM of BTS, which debuted at No. 36, and “Wanna Be” with GloRilla, which hit No. 40 after peaking at No. 11.
She’s also no stranger to the top spot. Megan has already sent three songs all the way to No. 1: “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B in 2020, and “Hiss” earlier in 2024.
The Rap Rebound
While “Lover Girl” is shining, other rap hits are shifting around. NBA YoungBoy’s “Shot Callin” and BigXthaPlug’s “Hell at Night” are slipping down the chart, while Gunna’s “wgft” and Cardi B’s “Safe” featuring Kehlani are inching upward.
But for now, it’s Megan’s moment. “Lover Girl” didn’t just score a top 10 debut—it revived an entire genre’s presence on one of music’s biggest charts.