OutKast and Cascade Skating Rink Celebrated 25 Years of Influence in Atlanta

Jennifer Eggleston
An OutKast-themed MARTA bus is displayed during the celebration of the 25th anniversary of OutKast's "Stankonia" at Cascade Skating Rink on October 30, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Julia Beverly via Getty Images

Atlanta recently marked a historic day when OutKast and the Cascade Skating Rink were honored as "the two that shaped the sound and spirit of the city in the early 2000s." The occasion was to recognize the 25th anniversary of Stankonia, the duo's GRAMMY-winning album that helped define Southern hip-hop and inspire a generation of artists.

Crowds gathered for hours outside of Cascade, excited to honor the infamous duo André 3000 and Big Boi. Upon entering, the skating rink was converted into an energetic reflection of the music and visual archive while referencing the legacy of Stankonia's music history. Fans sang along to popular songs such as “Ms. Jackson,” evoking nostalgia for the golden age of music in Atlanta.

MARTA added to the tribute by unveiling a bus wrapped in Stankonia artwork, symbolizing OutKast's influence across the city's culture and daily rhythm. The event drew local icons, including Atlanta Mayor André Dickens and Cascade owner Greg Alexander, who emphasized how the duo's music syncs perfectly with skating rhythms, adding to the family-friendly celebration.

When asked if he imagined reaching such heights when the duo started, he replied, “No. We just wanted to make good music and move people around the globe. It's been a great journey.”

“East Coast, West Coast war — and then a phoenix rose from the South. None of us were ready, but they came with the funk and the lyrics. It was hip-hop.”

Reflecting on the journey, Big Boi shared how far the group has come. “It's been 25 great years, man. It's amazing — right here, Marta bus, got the party, got the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame next, it's amazing.”

The program, curated by journalist Christopher A. Daniel, spotlighted OutKast's artistic innovation and Atlanta's role in hip-hop's evolution. For fans and community members alike, the night at Cascade served as both a celebration and a time capsule — a reminder of how OutKast's sound continues to define the rhythm of Atlanta.

When asked if it really felt like it's been that long, Big Boi laughed. “Does it feel like 25 years? No. No,” he said.

