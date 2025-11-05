Ice Cube Calls Out Lazy Live Performers

Imagine you saved up for tickets, picked your perfect outfit, and showed up excited to sing along at a concert. But instead, the artist keeps pointing the microphone at the crowd, barely performing at all. Ice Cube has had enough of that, and he is not shy about saying it.

During a recent concert in Houston, the legendary member of N.W.A stopped the music to speak directly about rappers who are simply not trying when they are on stage.

“Dont you hate that s---? You spend all your money for the f------ tickets. Pay for parking. You got your hair did, you got an outfit and s---. And you gotta come to the show and sing all the f------ words. Come on, man. D---!” he vented.

He then acted out what he sees too many performers doing these days, pretending to rap while just holding the mic out and waiting for the audience to handle the lyrics.

“I hate performers [who spend] half the show like this,” Cube continued, mimicking an artist holding out the mic to the crowd for them to rap (or sing) the lyrics. “Its some bull----, man. I came hear to hear you rap, muthaf----!”

Ice Cube is not alone in feeling this way.

Busta Rhymes Has Entered the Conversation

Back in 2023, Busta Rhymes, who many people consider one of the greatest live performers in hip hop history, spoke out about another trend: rappers using heavy backing tracks instead of actually rapping live.

“We come from a time where there was no additives. No unnecessary mixing and diluting and tampering with the holy, sacred and pure,” he said during his set at Lovers and Friends Festival in Las Vegas. “We [are] the holy, sacred and pure.”

Then, the next year, he went even further. This time, his frustration was aimed at the audience. During the Essence Festival, Busta was upset that so many fans were busy recording instead of actually enjoying the moment.

“Ayo, f--- them camera phones! Lets get back to interacting like humans,” he barked onstage. “Put them weird-a-- devices down! I aint from that era. Them s---- dont control the soul. F--- your phone!”

Spotting some fans who were sitting down, he added: “I will point every last one of yall out until yall a---- is up!”

So What Is the Message Here?

Both Ice Cube and Busta Rhymes are basically saying the same thing: concerts are supposed to feel alive. Artists should give real energy. Fans should be present and engaged. Music is supposed to be shared, not shrugged through.

Whether someone is onstage or in the crowd, the experience works best when everyone is actually there.