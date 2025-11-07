The Game Extends a Hand to Rising Independent Artists

If you are an independent artist working hard to get noticed, The Game wants to help you level up. And he is not just cheering from a distance. He is actually offering a deal.

Last Wednesday (October 29), the Compton rapper took to Instagram with a surprising announcement: he is recording guest verses for up-and-coming artists at half the usual price.

"Doing 50 percent off features now," he wrote alongside an Instagram Reel. He made it clear that any independent artist can tap in, no matter where they live.

Then he doubled down in the video: "I don’t care where you from, DM the GOAT, get you a muthaf-----' murdered-out verse… I’m not playing. F---what all them muthaf-----' weird-a-- blogs saying, all these hating n----- with my name in they mouth saying every day. If you pay for a verse, that b---- getting murdered. You gonna get it back ASAP."

Why He Is Doing It

The Game did not share his usual feature price, but he did explain what is pushing him to offer help.

"Nas don’t wanna see y’all independent artists. They don’t wanna see y’all come up," he said. "That’s why nas don’t never reach down and grab nas, up-and-coming artists, and independent artists and do shit for them. Nas want y’all to stay in the mud."

He has been there. He remembers sleeping in his car, selling his own tapes, and trying to break into the industry any way he could.

"I was there… I sold my muthaf-----' mixtape, I sold my demo, I slept in my car. I did everything I had to do to get one," he said. "So me? I’m looking out for independent artists, and I ain’t never gonna stop that s---. These other nas don’t wanna reach down and pull y’all out the mud. They want y’all to stay down there… nas selfish. But me? I got you. Hit me."

Context Around Feature Prices

Back in 2022, Wack 100 shared that NBA YoungBoy was originally set to appear on The Game’s album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind. However, the feature was removed because the price was extremely high.

"The Game does all the rapping, I do all the business. … In YoungBoy’s defense, YoungBoy charge n----- $300,000 a verse," Wack said on Clubhouse. Even with a discount, he explained the cost would have hurt the album budget.

The Game later responded by saying he has never paid for a feature himself. "I ain’t never paid for a verse in my life n----,” he commented on an XXL post. "200k for a 16 never & a day blood!!!"

The Bottom Line

The Game knows what the grind looks like. And right now, he is offering a chance for independent artists to step into the spotlight with him.