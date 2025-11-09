This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 9

On Nov. 9, 1993, Queen Latifah released "U.N.I.T.Y.," which would become her biggest single. Addressing misogyny, domestic violence, and other societal issues, the song resonated with so many Americans that even radio stations didn't censor words like "Bi***." In 1995, "U.N.I.T.Y." made Latifah the first female rapper to win a GRAMMY for the Best Rap Solo Performance. Here are more significant events from Nov. 9 that impacted the hip-hop and R&B industry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The release of these albums on Nov. 9 allowed various artists to share their art, expand their fan bases, and boost revenue:

1993: R. Kelly launched 12 Play, his debut solo studio album, via Jive Records. It held the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart for nine weeks and reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. The project also spawned one of R. Kelly's biggest hits, "Bump N' Grind," which dominated Billboard's Hot R&B Singles chart for 12 weeks.

2004: Ja Rule released his sixth studio album, R.U.L.E. It featured collaborations with Ashanti, Jadakiss, R. Kelly, Fat Joe, and other big names. The album debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart and sold over 160,000 units in its first week. It also produced several Top 40 hits, including "Wonderful" and "New York."

2007: Alicia Keys dropped As I Am, with its lead single, "No One," topping the Billboard Hot 100 and winning two GRAMMY awards in 2008. As I Am also debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart, highlighting Keys' influence and talent. The album's first-week sales exceeded 700,000 copies.

Cultural Milestones

These artists celebrated their birthdays on Nov. 9:

1970: Texas native Scarface was born. He later released more than 10 albums, including Mr. Scarface Is Back, The World Is Yours, and Deeply Rooted. Unknown to most Scarface fans, his journey to the top had many challenges, including dropping out of school when he was barely a teen.

1984: French Montana was born in Morocco and later relocated to New York City with his family. "Unforgettable," his 2017 track with Swae Lee, became a global hit, amassing nearly 2 billion views on YouTube.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry lost several artists on Nov. 9:

2002: Merlin Santana was murdered at 26 while sitting in a vehicle in Los Angeles, California.

2012: Major Harris, a former member of The Delfonics, passed away following an illness at 65 in Richmond, Virginia. Harris had hits such as "Love Won't Let Me Wait," which peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100.