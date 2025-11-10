ContestsEvents
Megan Thee Stallion Stars in Fanatics Sportsbook Campaign for NBA Season

Fanatics Sportsbook launched a new campaign starring Megan Thee Stallion on Nov. 5. The ads aim to boost interest in their betting site as basketball season tips off. Dubbed “Explained…

Megan Thee Stallion speaks onstage during Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 at Los Angeles Convention Center on August 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Fanatics Sportsbook launched a new campaign starring Megan Thee Stallion on Nov. 5. The ads aim to boost interest in their betting site as basketball season tips off. Dubbed "Explained by Megan Thee Stallion," it shows off two things: the FanCash rewards program and Fair Play injury protection.

In the first ad, the rapper explains FanCash mechanics as she commands a 25-piece orchestra through an orchestral version of her hit "Savage." GRAMMY-winner Calmatic directed.

"Megan Thee Stallion embodies the heartbeat of fandom where music, fashion, and sport collide and brings an energy that turns basketball season into a full-blown cultural moment," said Selena Kalvaria, Chief Marketing Officer at Fanatics Betting and Gaming, in a statement reported by Yahoo Finance. "She's the perfect partner to show how Fanatics Sportsbook makes winning hit different."

Those rewards unlock NBA gear, game tickets, collectibles, experiences, and Bonus Bets across the Fanatics world. 

A second ad drops later this month. That one tackles Fair Play Injury Protection, which now covers the entire first half of every NBA regular-season game during the 2025-26 season. Fanatics claims this beats any bet protection you'll find elsewhere in sports betting.

Fanatics Betting and Gaming calls itself the fastest-growing sportsbook in America. They started in 2021 as the online and retail sports betting arm of Fanatics. Now they reach 95% of the addressable online sports bettor market in the U.S.

This campaign will run throughout the NBA season. Expect it on television, online video, social media, podcasts, out-of-home ads, and influencer activations. Special integrations are coming for the In-Season Tournament, All-Star Weekend, and Playoffs.

Creative agency Anomaly teamed up with Fanatics on this project, marking their third campaign together.

