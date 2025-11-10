Travis Scott Brings 7 Year Old Daughter Stormi Onstage in Tokyo

Stormi Webster needed no warm-up. When Travis Scott brought his 7-year-old daughter onstage during his concert in Tokyo on Nov. 8, the crowd immediately lit up. It was a quick moment but a standout one, showing Scott in full proud parent mode while Stormi looked perfectly at ease in front of thousands of fans at the Belluna Dome.

Stormi Steals the Spotlight

As Scott performed his 2023 track Thank God, Stormi joined him wearing a graphic T-shirt, a fur coat, and bright braided hair. She had headphones on to block out the noise, but she was smiling the whole time, moving right along with the music like she had been practicing for this exact moment.

Scott positioned the mic for her so she could say her line from the song. When he rapped, "Storm's a minor but you know she livin' major," Stormi answered with: "That's right, Daddy." The crowd roared, and Scott told everyone to “give it up” for her. It was a short exchange, but it landed.

A Surprise Guest Appearance

The night had more surprises. Kanye West also appeared, walking onstage with his face covered before revealing himself to cheers from the audience. He and Scott shared a laugh and performed “Through the Wire” along with other tracks.

A Dad Who Loves Being a Dad

Scott and Kylie Jenner welcomed Stormi in February 2018, later adding their son Aire in February 2022. Scott has spoken often about how much he values being a father. In his CR Men cover story in 2021, he explained their parenting style: "She's so fire because she goes to sleep now," he said, describing how they encourage Stormi to build her own routine.

Jenner told Harper’s Bazaar in 2020, "We have such a great relationship. We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her."

A Family Presence Onstage and Off

This was not the first time Stormi has been part of a performance moment. At Coachella earlier this year, Scott called out, "Stormi, let's rock!" as she watched from the crowd wearing headphones similar to the ones in Tokyo.