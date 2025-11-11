Vivica A. Fox Says Think Twice Before Dating Rappers

When Vivica A. Fox has something to say; she does not usually tiptoe around it. So when she was speaking at the Ultimate Women's Expo in Edison, New Jersey, and an audience member asked about chasing dreams, the conversation took an unexpected but memorable turn.

“Don’t date 50 Cent, don’t date no damn rappers,” Fox said, causing the room to react instantly. “Facts! … Just so you know, it took me years to be able to laugh about it. I had to learn to laugh not to cry no more, but I did it.”

The crowd understood exactly what she meant. It was funny, yes, but there was truth layered inside the joke.

Their Past Together

Vivica A. Fox and 50 Cent dated briefly in 2003, right after the BET Awards. They appeared at the MTV Video Music Awards that same year, looking very much like a Hollywood moment in motion. But the relationship only lasted about three months before it ended.

Since then, there have been public disagreements, interviews, and subtle (and not so subtle) jabs that kept their history alive longer than the relationship itself.

Even though Fox appeared in the 2009 music video for his song “Do You Think About Me,” the two never fully escaped the back and forth that followed.

50 Cent Responds

Once Fox’s comments started circulating online, 50 Cent wasted no time responding on Instagram. His message sounded part teasing, part nostalgic, and definitely like something only he would say.

“Either way I’m a have that ass in the matrix, you know I love me some you girl, but Damn it’s been 22 years Vivica. 🤷 @50centaction,” he wrote.

It was a reminder that he is always ready to enter the conversation, especially when his name is mentioned.

Meanwhile, 50 Stays Busy

While this exchange drew attention, 50 Cent was also online stirring up another conversation. He posted a still from Belly showing the character Rico eating a banana, captioning it “Jim Jones.”

He paired that with a clip of Max B on FaceTime with DJ Whoo Kid, adding:

“[Nas] said Max home it’s packed in Harbor, jimmy about to drop a dime on these [nas] LOL,” he wrote.

50 Cent never misses a chance to comment, joke, or provoke a reaction.

Fox’s Message

Vivica A. Fox's words were not meant to be bitter. They were reflective. She was sharing what she learned about love, vulnerability, and growth over time.

She can laugh now. She can speak on it without the sting. And she wanted the audience to understand that love can come with lessons.