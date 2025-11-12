Lil Uzi Vert Hit With New Lawsuit Over ‘Just Wanna Rock’

Lil Uzi Vert might “just wanna rock,” but now they might have to face the music in court. The rapper, known for their high-energy style and electric stage presence, is being sued by a New York artist who says Uzi’s viral hit didn’t come from creative genius—it came from him.

According to Complex, a federal lawsuit filed in Rochester, New York, claims Uzi’s 2022 smash “Just Wanna Rock” was lifted from a track called “Pain and Pleasure” by an artist named Rief Rawyal. In the suit, Rawyal accuses Uzi of copying “the original hook, melody, and theme” of his song—especially the chant “When I rock ah ah.”

A forensic musicologist reportedly even backed up the claim, saying the two songs share multiple similarities, including “drum pattern, theme, tempo, and lyrics.” That kind of expert report can carry serious weight in court, especially in music copyright cases that often hinge on subtle details.

The Comeback That Never Came

Rawyal says “Pain and Pleasure,” released on August 15, 2022, was meant to mark his return to music after a long break. But when Uzi’s “Just Wanna Rock” dropped two months later on October 17, he says his song was suddenly buried.

He claims Meta’s platforms—like Facebook and Instagram—started muting or removing his uploads right around the time Uzi’s track started dominating playlists, TikTok, and even showing up in the Blue Beetle movie trailer.

That’s when, according to Rawyal, things took an even stranger turn. After he sent a cease and desist letter to Atlantic Records in June, he says the label “responded” by having Lizzo post a parody version of “Pain and Pleasure” online.

How Uzi Could’ve Gotten the Track

The lawsuit suggests that Uzi and their team could’ve had access to Rawyal’s music through Lanre Gaba, the president of Hip-Hop, R&B, and Global Music at Atlantic Records. Rawyal claims he’s been in contact with Gaba since 2012 and had shared unreleased material with her, which he says created a “pathway” for his songs to travel through the label’s network—possibly ending up with Uzi and their producers.

Rawyal is asking for more than $110 million in damages and wants ownership and publishing credit on “Just Wanna Rock.” He’s also asking the court to stop the song’s continued use altogether.

A Wave of Legal Trouble

This isn’t the only legal drama surrounding Lil Uzi Vert lately. Just days before this new lawsuit, another case involving their former personal assistant was dropped.

The assistant, known as Jane Doe, had accused Uzi of harassment and “unwelcome sexual demands and advances” while she worked for them on tour. She said she suffered “emotional distress and mental anguish” due to Uzi’s behavior.

That lawsuit, however, was dismissed on November 6 after Doe’s attorney filed a request to withdraw it without prejudice, meaning it could potentially be refiled later.

The Beat Goes On