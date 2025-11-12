NBC Cancels Snoop Dogg New Year’s Eve Special Due to Winter Olympics Schedule
NBC and Peacock have canceled Snoop Dogg's planned New Year's Eve live special due to scheduling conflicts with upcoming Winter Olympics coverage. The two-hour broadcast, originally intended to mark NBC's return to major NYE programming, has been postponed to 2026. NBCUniversal described the move as a shift in focus rather than a cancellation, with Snoop preparing for expanded roles within the company's media slate.
“Sometimes the calendar gets in the way of the celebration, which is why my NBC family and I decided this winter was time for us all to focus on the Olympics,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement. “But don't worry, we'll party together bigger and better later in 2026. Ya dig.”
The decision coincides with NBCUniversal's multi-year partnership with Death Row Pictures, the production company founded by Snoop Dogg. The agreement covers development across film, television, sports entertainment, and streaming platforms, positioning Snoop as a multimedia figure with influence beyond music. One of Death Row Pictures' first projects is a biographical film chronicling Snoop's life, initially attached to director Allen Hughes, who has since exited the role.
NBC has not aired a major live New Year's Eve program since 2022, when its lineup included Sunday Night Football and a smaller-scale toast special. With the network's celebration postponed, viewers will have other options, including ABC's long-running Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve and CBS's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash.
Despite the schedule change, Snoop's visibility within NBCUniversal remains strong. He is set to appear as a guest judge on The Voice and to co-host NBC's 2026 Winter Olympics coverage in Italy, reinforcing his ongoing collaboration with the network. NBCU executives have framed the shift as an opportunity to build toward a larger, more ambitious celebration once Olympic duties conclude, signaling that Snoop's entertainment partnership with the company continues to expand in both scope and influence.