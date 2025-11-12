Register To Win: Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Buzz City, the stage is set for a can’t-miss matchup! 🏀

Saturday, November 15 at 7 p.m., LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and your Charlotte Hornets take on the defending NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder led by reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Experience every dunk, every three, and every electric moment inside the newly renovated Spectrum Center. The energy’s real, the buzz is back, and this is one you can’t miss!

Register below for your chance to win tickets, courtesy of the Charlotte Hornets.

For tickets and info, click here to visit Hornets.com.

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.