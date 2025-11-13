Tory Lanez Loses Appeal in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez’s time in the spotlight has taken another tough turn—and this time, the mic is in the court’s hands. The Canadian rapper’s latest attempt to challenge his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion didn’t stick. According to Complex, on Wednesday (Nov. 12), the California Court of Appeal officially upheld his felony convictions and 10-year prison sentence, according to legal journalist Meghann Cuniff.

This marks another chapter in a long and public saga that began with a Hollywood party gone wrong and has continued to play out across headlines, social media, and now, multiple courtrooms.

Megan’s Lawyer Pushes Back Against False Claims

Earlier this year, Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, addressed the ongoing efforts from Lanez’s supporters to question the verdict. In May, he released a 31-page report defending the conviction and calling out those spreading misinformation.

“Despite Mr. Lanez being convicted at trial by overwhelming evidence (that included his own admission of his guilt), he and his team—flanked by any ignorant person they can find—have pushed whatever misleading narrative they can,” Spiro said, per Rolling Stone.

Spiro continued, “One by one, their misleading statements unravel and all that is left is the simple truth: he was convicted by overwhelming evidence and those who seek to traumatize the victim of the crime should be called out as foolish bullies.”

According to the report, key evidence such as Ring camera footage and DNA analysis had already been reviewed during the trial. The DNA results showed a 90 percent likelihood that the shooter was male.

A Civil Case Complicates Things Further

Lanez’s legal troubles don’t stop with his failed appeal. Earlier this month, a judge denied his request to avoid testifying in a separate civil case tied to Megan’s defamation lawsuit.

That case targets gossip blogger Milagro Gramz (real name Milagro Cooper), who Megan accused of spreading falsehoods about the shooting and trial—claims she says were encouraged and funded by Lanez.

His lawyers argued that testifying could damage his criminal appeal, but Judge Lisette M. Reid disagreed. “The focus of Mr. Peterson’s deposition is his relationship with defendant Cooper, not with plaintiff,” wrote the judge, according to Billboard. “Thus, the court does not see how testimony regarding Mr. Peterson’s communications and relationship with defendant would serve to prejudice his criminal appeal.”

Looking Ahead