ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Did Cardi B Have The Baby?

Cardi B is proudly stepping into a “new season,” and she’s bringing some major life changes with her. In her most recent post, the award winning rapper shared a message…

Ms. Jessica

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Cardi B is proudly stepping into a “new season,” and she’s bringing some major life changes with her. In her most recent post, the award winning rapper shared a message celebrating a fresh chapter and fans immediately caught the not-so-subtle hint that she and NFL star Stefon Diggs have welcomed their first child together.

"My last chapter was the beginning of a new season.  Starting over is never easy but its been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world!  A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me".

While Cardi kept the message mysterious, Stefon was a little more direct. About a week ago, the NFL player revealed that he and Cardi were expecting a baby boy at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Cardi and Stefon’s relationship has been one of the most-watched celeb pairings of the year. The two first sparked dating rumors after being spotted together during the offseason. At first, the pair kept things low-key, sneaking into events, exchanging flirty comments online, and popping up in the same cities. But as the months went by, they stopped hiding.

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In addition to a new relationship and a new baby, Cardi is preparing to hit the road on a major tour for her sophomore album "Am I The Drama". With a new tour on the horizon, a budding new romance, and a new baby entering the picture, Cardi B is positioning herself for one of the biggest comeback seasons of her career.

Loading TikTok...
cardi bMs. JessicaStefon DiggsThe Girl Next Door
Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
Related Stories
Chadwick Boseman on the purple carpet at the Black Panther premiere
EntertainmentThe Late Chadwick Boseman to Receive Star on the Hollywood Walk of FameKayla Morgan
Snoop Dogg performs during the AFL Grand Final match between Geelong Cats and Brisbane Lions at Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 27, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.
EntertainmentNBC Cancels Snoop Dogg New Year’s Eve Special Due to Winter Olympics ScheduleJennifer Eggleston
Queen Latifah speaks onstage during ESSENCE + New Voices Entrepreneur Summit And Target Holiday Market at West End Production Park on December 14, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
EntertainmentQueen Latifah Reveals the ‘Living Single’ Theme Song We Almost GotKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect