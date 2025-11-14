Did Cardi B Have The Baby?
Cardi B is proudly stepping into a “new season,” and she’s bringing some major life changes with her. In her most recent post, the award winning rapper shared a message celebrating a fresh chapter and fans immediately caught the not-so-subtle hint that she and NFL star Stefon Diggs have welcomed their first child together.
"My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but its been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me".
While Cardi kept the message mysterious, Stefon was a little more direct. About a week ago, the NFL player revealed that he and Cardi were expecting a baby boy at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Cardi and Stefon’s relationship has been one of the most-watched celeb pairings of the year. The two first sparked dating rumors after being spotted together during the offseason. At first, the pair kept things low-key, sneaking into events, exchanging flirty comments online, and popping up in the same cities. But as the months went by, they stopped hiding.
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
In addition to a new relationship and a new baby, Cardi is preparing to hit the road on a major tour for her sophomore album "Am I The Drama". With a new tour on the horizon, a budding new romance, and a new baby entering the picture, Cardi B is positioning herself for one of the biggest comeback seasons of her career.