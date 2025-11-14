Did Cardi B Have The Baby?

Cardi B is proudly stepping into a “new season,” and she’s bringing some major life changes with her. In her most recent post, the award winning rapper shared a message celebrating a fresh chapter and fans immediately caught the not-so-subtle hint that she and NFL star Stefon Diggs have welcomed their first child together.

"My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but its been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me".

While Cardi kept the message mysterious, Stefon was a little more direct. About a week ago, the NFL player revealed that he and Cardi were expecting a baby boy at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Cardi and Stefon’s relationship has been one of the most-watched celeb pairings of the year. The two first sparked dating rumors after being spotted together during the offseason. At first, the pair kept things low-key, sneaking into events, exchanging flirty comments online, and popping up in the same cities. But as the months went by, they stopped hiding.

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)