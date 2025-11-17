ContestsEvents
Italian Photographer Sues Drake Over Copyright Infringement in Music Video

Jennifer Eggleston
Rapper Drake performs on stage at Gucci and Friends Homecoming Concert at Fox Theatre on July 22, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images

A federal copyright lawsuit has been filed by Italian photographer Gabriele Galimberti against Drake, OVO Sound, Republic Records, and Universal Music Group, alleging that Drake's video for “What Did I Miss?” unlawfully reproduces a photograph from Galimberti's 2020 book, The Ameriguns. The image in question depicts men with firearms arranged in a pattern by a pool outside a house — an arrangement Galimberti claims is replicated in the video without authorization. The lawsuit, filed Nov. 12, seeks damages, profits, and an injunction to halt further distribution of the video.

The filing displays a side-by-side view of the stills and the original photo, using the phrase "almost exact recreation," which conveys some unlicensed use or joint or mutual use. The complaint also alleges reputational harm, arguing that the unauthorized association with Drake's video damages Galimberti's professional standing in contemporary art circles.

“[Galimberti] is a serious professional, addressing serious themes,” the lawsuit states. “His work hangs in galleries, museums, graces serious print literature, and his career depends upon the respect and admiration of dealers, collectors, and critics of contemporary and documentary art. By the forced and unauthorized association of his work with the infringing video, the integrity of his work and his reputation as a photographer has been damaged.”

The video, released around July 4, 2025, topped several playlists following its debut, according to Billboard. The timing, the complaint suggests, is deliberately aligned with The Ameriguns' themes of firearms and American identity.

The filing also places the dispute within the context of Drake's current complicated legal and artistic issues, including a defamation lawsuit against Kendrick Lamar that was dismissed. Judge Vargas had previously written that “‘Not Like Us' is replete with profanity, trash-talking, threats of violence, and figurative and hyperbolic language, all of which are indicia of opinion.” Drake has appealed that ruling as part of broader litigation involving UMG, which oversees both his and Lamar's labels.

Representatives for Drake and Universal Music Group were unavailable for comment. The case underscores growing tensions between visual artists and the music industry over intellectual property and cultural imagery.

DrakeKendrick Lamar
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
