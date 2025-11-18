ContestsEvents
SZA Says She Trusts Kendrick Lamar Completely in Studio Sessions

Sheena Suhr
SZA presents the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman via Getty Images

SZA disclosed that she never questions Kendrick Lamar when they work in the studio. Trust forms the foundation of their creative process. The singer discussed their ten-year partnership in GQ's Man of the Year issue.

"I don't ask any questions. I just do it," said SZA, according to All Hip Hop. "And I love that as freedom too. It's like, removing choice creates freedom."

The "Kill Bill" artist admired the rapper's methods. "He's such a professional human," she said. "The way he approaches everything is so methodical but fluid. It's beautiful. I definitely have just tried to observe. And you know, he's so mature. I love working with him."

She laughed. Her comment about freedom might sound strange, she admitted. "I know that sounds so crazy to say in a time like this. I'm sure that'll be the headline: 'Removing Choice Creates Freedom. SZA Loves Fascism.'"

The two artists first collaborated in 2014 on SZA's Z EP. Their partnership has produced several tracks since then, and "All the Stars" appeared on the Black Panther soundtrack in 2018.

That track earned four GRAMMY nominations. Their latest collaborations include "Gloria" and "Luther" from Kendrick Lamar's new album, GNX. The pair also joined forces on "30 for 30" from SZA's 2024 project, Lana.

The creative bond between them has lasted almost a decade. It began when their first track dropped in 2014. Their work spans multiple projects, live shows, and continues to grow.

SZA described the rapper as disciplined. She said his approach to music is intentional and focused. Watching his methods in the studio has taught her much.

